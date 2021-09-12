NFC South weekly news roundup: Week 1

The NFL season is already underway as the defending NFC South-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers played host to the Cowboys in a thrilling 31-29 win on Thursday night. If the Falcons wish to compete with the Bucs this season, they can start by handling their business against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

Here is a weekly news roundup from the rest of the NFC South.

Panthers QB: 'I didn't do my job' with the Jets

Not everyone can have the same success as Peyton Manning with Adam Gase in charge. As the offensive coordinator of the Broncos in 2013, Gase and the Manning-led Broncos went to Super Bowl 48 before falling flat on their faces against the Seattle Seahawks and their infamous "Legion of Boom" secondary. When Gase took over in Miami, Ryan Tannehill's career took a bit of a dip as the Dolphins struggled for two of those three years. The same thing could be said for Sam Darnold, who was Gase's first draft choice after taking over the Jets prior to the 2018 season. However, Darnold shoulders much of the blame for his downfall in New York.

“I didn’t do my job, to the best of my ability,” Darnold said when asked if he thought he didn’t have enough playmakers and protection in New York. “I think that’s really all there is to it.”

Darnold is looking to turn his career around just like Tannehill did in Tennessee under current Falcons head coach Arthur Smith. The Panthers QB is even reunited with one of his top targets from New York, Robby Anderson.

Panthers LB Brian Burns is 'positionless'

The Carolina Panthers EDGE Brian Burns is becoming one of the NFL's biggest names on the defensive side of the football. Drafted in 2019, Burns is looking for a staple year in 2021. His versatility is truly what sets him apart, according to head coach Matt Rhule.

“He lets us get to our three-down package without having to substitute personnel," said Rhule. "Last year, he’d go out to the field. This year, he can play the inside backer position, and he can cover backs out of the backfield. He can slide out and be an outside backer. He can be an inside backer on the three-down. He can be a defensive end in our four-down. That gives us tremendous versatility without having to change personnel and let the defense know what we’re gonna be in.”

The Panthers have a young defensive core that should pester other NFC South rivals for years to come. Brian Burns and Jeremy Chinn are at the future in Carolina.

Bruce Arians gives update to injured Sean Murphy-Bunting

The NFL opened up their 102nd NFL season with an exciting game between the Dallas Cowboys and defending Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the midst of the action, the Bucs lost Sean Murphy-Bunting for an undisclosed amount of time. https://twitter.com/gregauman/status/1436179677186564098?s=20 The gruesome injury to Murphy-Bunting was seen by everyone with his lower arm laying limp. Even more clear was his elbow bone protruding from his skin. Murphy-Bunting will be placed on IR for the foreseeable future until he is healthy enough to return.

Tom Brady still gets butterflies

After playing for 21 seasons, in 10 Super Bowls and being generally hailed by most as the greatest quarterback of all time, you wouldn't think that Tom Brady would get butterflies before season openers.

“Yeah, I think it’s butterflies, said Brady. "It’s kind of being anxious because you put a lot into it and emotionally you’re at a super high point and you’re really focused. We’ve had some really good days of practice and it definitely feels like a regular season week. Preseason is one thing – it definitely has a preseason feel. When the games don’t count on the scoreboard, ultimately you know you’re only going to play a certain amount of plays. But when you know everything counts , everything is in the books on this one – you want to be at your best.”

Brady opened Thursday night's matchup with the Cowboys as the oldest non-kicker to ever start in Week 1. Brady has said he wants to play until he is 45 years old, and this lines up with his current contract with the Bucs.

Jacksonville TIAA Bank Stadium gets a Saints makeover

The Saints are forced to play their home opener against the Packers in Jacksonville due to the destruction and reconstruction from Hurricane Ida. A number of factors went in to deciding on Jacksonville to give New Orleans a competitive edge. Here is a sneak peek of what the stadium will look like when outfitted in Saints colors on Sunday. https://twitter.com/Saints/status/1435984562761371649?s=20

Saints trade for CB Bradley Roby

