NFC South standings: Where do the Saints rank after Week 5?

The New Orleans Saints kept pace with their rivals around the NFC South with a win over the New England Patriots in Week 5, but they aren’t back on top of their division just yet. There’s more work to be done in the weeks and months ahead before they can take time to rest on their laurels.

Here is where the Saints rank among their peers in the NFC South standings after Week 5’s games:

Division record (conference record): 1-0 (3-1)

Points differential: +16

Turnover differential: +7

Next game: At home vs. Detroit Lions (4-1)

Division record (conference record): 1-0 (2-1)

Points differential: -13

Turnover differential: -3

Next game: At home vs. Washington Commanders (2-3)

New Orleans Saints (3-2)

Division record (conference record): 1-1 (1-2)

Points differential: +20

Turnover differential: +3

Next game: On the road vs. Houston Texans (2-3)

Division record (conference record): 0-2 (0-5)

Points differential: -53

Turnover differential: -4

Next game: On the road vs. Miami Dolphins (4-1)

