NFC South standings: Falcons gain ground after Saints’ loss
The NFC South is living up to the hype as the NFL’s most underwhelming division. The New Orleans Saints had a chance to move into first place on Thursday night, but they were thoroughly outplayed by the Los Angeles Rams in a 30-22 loss.
The Saints’ eighth loss of the season puts the Buccaneers in sole possession of first place and helps the Atlanta Falcons stay alive in the NFC South. Check out the updated division standings following Thursday night’s matchup.
W
L
T
Pct.
PF
PA
Home
Away
Bucs
7
7
.500
296
290
3-3
4-4
Saints
7
8
.467
331
297
4-3
3-5
Falcons
6
8
.429
258
278
3-3
3-4
Panthers
2
12
.143
206
348
2-4
0-8