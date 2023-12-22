Advertisement

NFC South standings: Falcons gain ground after Saints’ loss

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The NFC South is living up to the hype as the NFL’s most underwhelming division. The New Orleans Saints had a chance to move into first place on Thursday night, but they were thoroughly outplayed by the Los Angeles Rams in a 30-22 loss.

The Saints’ eighth loss of the season puts the Buccaneers in sole possession of first place and helps the Atlanta Falcons stay alive in the NFC South. Check out the updated division standings following Thursday night’s matchup.

 

W

L

T

Pct.

PF

PA

Home

Away

Bucs

7

7

 

.500

296

290

3-3

4-4

Saints

7

8

 

.467

331

297

4-3

3-5

Falcons

6

8

 

.429

258

278

3-3

3-4

Panthers

2

12

 

.143

206

348

2-4

0-8

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire