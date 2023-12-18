NFC South standings: Falcons drop to 3rd place after loss to Panthers
With three games left in the season, the NFC South is still up for grabs, however, the Atlanta Falcons‘ chances of winning the division took a slight hit in Week 15. Sunday’s 9-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers dropped the Falcons to third place in the NFC South standings.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints took out the New York Giants on Sunday. The Buccaneers and Saints are now tied atop the division at 7-7.
Check out the updated NFC South standings entering Week 16 below.
W
L
T
Pct.
PF
PA
Home
Away
Bucs
7
7
.500
296
290
3-3
4-4
Saints
7
7
.500
309
267
4-3
3-4
Falcons
6
8
.429
258
278
3-3
3-4
Panthers
2
12
.143
206
348
2-4
0-8