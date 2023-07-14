NFC South Roundup: Panthers teammate says Andy Dalton is a ‘future Hall of Famer’

We’re in the middle of the NFL offseason, but it’s been a busy week around the NFC South. Between teams preparing for training camp and recapping their summer so far, there’s plenty to talk about — helped by some bold soundbites from players around the division.

That includes Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders, who claims backup quarterback Andy Dalton (a former spot-starter for the New Orleans Saints) is a future Hall of Famer. Meanwhile, some observers are speculating about an Atlanta Falcons tank job targeting USC quarterback phenom Caleb Williams. And the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back their popular “creamsicle” throwback uniforms. We’ve got some highlights from our Saints coverage, too.

Get up to speed:

Miles Sanders calls Andy Dalton a 'future Hall of Famer'

Thomas Davis: There's a Cam Newton-like electricity surrounding Bryce Young

Why hasn't Bryce Young signed his rookie deal yet?

WATCH: Muhsin Muhammad gets his Panthers Hall of Honor call from David Tepper

Recapping Marcus Mariota's scenes in 'Quarterback' episode 1

Falcons' Jessie Bates lands at No. 6 in ESPN's safety rankings

Who will lead the Falcons in receiving yards this season?

Bleacher Report suggests Falcons tank for QB Caleb Williams

LOOK: Bucs reveal new creamsicle throwback uniforms for 2023

OPINION: QB Tom Brady should be in Tampa Bay's Ring of Honor sooner than later

Bucs EDGE Shaquil Barrett pays tribute to late daughter with new tattoo

WATCH: DT Calijah Kancey shows off pass rushing technique

What the NFL personal conduct policy says about possible Alvin Kamara suspension

Tyrann Mathieu breaks down his top five LSU athletes of all time

New Orleans Saints announce training camp schedule with 7 practices open to fans

Jonathan Vilma shares his painful take on the best-ever Saints team

