NFC South roundtable: Who were the division’s biggest free-agent losses?

Which free-agent losses will be felt most throughout the NFC South in 2023?

Our managing editors name one former player from each team that may be missed during the upcoming campaign.

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons didn’t lose many players in free agency, but former second-round pick Isaiah Oliver signed with San Francisco. While Oliver never quite lived up to his draft status, he was the team’s top nickel corner over the last two seasons. Atlanta signed former Lions CB Mike Hughes as a replacement for Oliver.

— Matt Urben, Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers: RB D'Onta Foreman

The Panthers didn’t lose much in free agency. Plus, whatever was lost was promptly upgraded. But they are without a power back, thanks to D’Onta Foreman’s departure to Chicago. Although Carolina got themselves what they hope to be a three-down runner in Miles Sanders, they don’t have a smash to his dash out of the backfield.

— Anthony Rizzuti, Panthers Wire

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

It has to be DT David Onyemata, who has been the Saints’ only really impactful interior defensive lineman the last few years. He’s solid against the run but stands out most as a pass rusher, and they’re going to miss him. That doesn’t mean they should have overpaid to match the Atlanta Falcons’ offer, but Onyemata was a very important part of their defense and it won’t be easy to pick up his slack.

— John Sigler, Saints Wire

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting isn’t a top corner in the league, but he offered experience at the slot corner position and had prior chemistry with the rest of the secondary. Murphy-Bunting likely wouldn’t have been missed if Tampa Bay had gotten a slot corner high up in the draft, but they didn’t — as a result, the team is still trying to figure out who to stick in the slot, and his departure continues to leave a hole in the secondary.

— River Wells, Bucs Wire

