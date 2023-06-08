NFC South roundtable: Who were the division’s biggest free-agent additions?

Which NFC South free-agent additions will prove to be the biggest difference makers in 2023? Well, let’s just say our managing editors played it safe.

You’ll catch that drift below, with one pick for each of the division’s four squads.

The Enquirer

Jessie Bates is a welcome, albeit expensive addition to the secondary. The Falcons are paying Bates $16 million per year, which the team never would have been able to afford without a two-year roster purge. His play-making ability (14 career interceptions) should bring out the best in both CB A.J. Terrell and safety Richie Grant.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

— Matt Urben, Falcons Wire

With names such as Miles Sanders, Adam Thielen and DJ Chark hopping onboard, much of the praise for Carolina’s free-agent activity has gone to the offense. But their best addition could be safety Vonn Bell, who is solid against the pass and the run and brings a much-needed dose of leadership to the unit. His presence should also allow fellow safety Jeremy Chinn to utilize his versatility and play closer to the line of scrimmage as part of the new 3-4 base.

— Anthony Rizzuti, Panthers Wire

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Carr is the easy choice, but I really like RB Jamaal Williams for this team. He’s known for his dynamic running ability with the Detroit Lions last year, but before that he was Aaron Rodgers’ go-to sidekick on passing downs. He can hang back in pass protection with the best of them and brings surprisingly-effective receiving ability. If RB Alvin Kamara misses time with a suspension, Williams is more than capable of stepping in for him.

Advertisement

— John Sigler, Saints Wire

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Ryan Neal was one of PFF’s All-Pros in 2022 and played great in lieu of safety Jamal Adams in Seattle. The Bucs got an immediate starter for a cheap one-year deal in Neal, and he’ll look to do some damage on the rest of the NFC South alongside S Antoine Winfield Jr.

— River Wells, Bucs Wire

More from the roundtable

[lawrence-related id=673221,671387,670361]

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire