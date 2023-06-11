NFC South roundtable: Each team’s toughest divisional matchup

The four teams of the NFC South were separated by just a single game last season. The Buccaneers won the division with an 8-9 record, while the Falcons, Panthers and Saints each finished the season with a record of 7-10. Without a clear front-runner going into 2023, divisional matchups will be critical.

In our latest NFC South roundtable discussion with River Wells of Bucs Wire, Anthony Rizzuti of Panthers Wire and John Sigler of Saints Wire, each editor says their team’s toughest divisional opponent.

Saints Wire: Carolina Panthers

The Panthers are my pick for the Saints’ biggest challenger, having swept them last year and won a surprising number of games with New Orleans in recent years without a good head coach or quarterback. Now they might have both. — John Sigler, Saints Wire

Bucs Wire: New Orleans Saints

The Bucs may not be the premier team in the NFC South anymore (although who knows?), but expect the New Orleans Saints to continue serving as the ever-present thorn in Tampa Bay’s side. Derek Carr should do well for them, as mentioned earlier, and the team has retained just enough defensive pieces to likely give one of Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask some agitation in the Bucs’ two matchups in New Orleans. — River Wells, Bucs Wire

Falcons Wire: New Orleans Saints

The Falcons have lost three straight games to the Saints. In Week 1, Atlanta blew a 16-point fourth-quarter lead to New Orleans, which the team never seemed to fully recover from. The toughest divisional matchup for the Falcons will likely be their Week 18 game against the Saints in New Orleans. — Matt Urben, Falcons Wire

Panthers Wire: New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints still boast one of the NFL’s top defenses. They allowed the fifth-fewest yards per game (314.8) and the ninth-fewest points per game (20.3) in 2022. And now that they have a decent enough quarterback in Derek Carr, the Panthers could have a lot to deal with on both sides of the ball when they clash with head coach Dennis Allen and crew. — Anthony Rizzuti, Panthers Wire

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire