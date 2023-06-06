NFC South roundtable: Which rookie will have the biggest impact?

Which NFC South rookies could make the best impact on their team? We polled the managing editors at Falcons Wire (Matt Urben), Panthers Wire (Anthony Rizzuti), and Bucs Wire (River Wells) and found that it might be turning into a two-horse race between Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson and Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.

Both rookies could give the New Orleans Saints a lot of trouble in the fall. Here’s why we’re so high on each of these first-year pros around the division:

Atlanta Falcons

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Bijan Robinson is joining a crowded backfield, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be heavily featured in the Falcons’ run-heavy offense. For reference, Tyler Allgeier was a healthy scratch in last year’s season-opener and he still rushed for over 1,000 yards as a rookie. Robinson is a better pass-catcher than Allgeier, which will allow him to make an impact early on. — Matt Urben, Falcons Wire

Carolina Panthers

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

It’s tough not to hand this category over to the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft. One of the biggest “what ifs” in the division last season resided under center in Carolina. What if they had a quarterback that actually wasn’t bad? Well, now they do with Bryce Young. — Anthony Rizzuti, Panthers Wire

New Orleans Saints

Mar 3, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (QB15) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

It’s got to be quarterback Bryce Young, who the Carolina Panthers moved mountains to acquire. He’s going to play more snaps than any other rookie in this draft class and have more opportunities to impact games, so he’s my pick. — John Sigler, Saints Wire

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson will likely pick up right where he left off in college. Atlanta probably isn’t going to rely on Desmond Ridder to open up the pass game with his arm talent, so Bijan could be the centerpiece of the Falcons’ offense in 2023. If he is, expect him to make the most of it. — River Wells

