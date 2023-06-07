NFC South roundtable: Which rookie will have biggest impact in 2023?

Which NFC South rookie will have the biggest impact this season? Will it be Panthers quarterback Bryce Young or Falcons running back Bijan Robinson?

In our latest roundtable discussion, Saints Wire’s John Sigler, Panthers Wire’s Anthony Rizzuti and Bucs Wire’s River Wells each give their pick for the division’s most impactful rookie.

Bucs Wire: Bijan Robinson

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson will likely pick up right where he left off in college. Atlanta probably isn’t going to rely on Desmond Ridder to open up the pass game with his arm talent, so Bijan could be the centerpiece of the Falcons’ offense in 2023. If he is, expect him to make the most of it.

— River Wells (Bucs Wire)

Falcons Wire: Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson is joining a crowded backfield, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be heavily featured in the Falcons’ run-heavy offense. For reference, Tyler Allgeier was a healthy scratch in last year’s season-opener and he still rushed for over 1,000 yards as a rookie. Robinson is a better pass catcher than Allgeier, which will allow him to make an impact early on.

— Matt Urben (Falcons Wire)

Panthers Wire: Bryce Young

It’s tough not to hand this category over to the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft. One of the biggest “what ifs” in the division last season resided under center in Carolina. What if they had a quarterback that actually wasn’t bad? Well, now they do with Bryce Young.

— Anthony Rizzuti (Panthers Wire)

It’s got to be QB Bryce Young, who the Carolina Panthers moved mountains to acquire. He’s going to play more snaps than any other rookie in this draft class and have more opportunities to impact games, so he’s my pick.

— John Sigler (Saints Wire)

