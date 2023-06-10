NFC South roundtable: Our favorite moves from a division rival

We’re continuing our survey of the NFC South with help from the managing editors at Falcons Wire (Matt Urben), Panthers Wire (Anthony Rizzuti), and Bucs Wire (River Wells), along with input here at Saints Wire. There have been a lot of moving parts around the division this spring so it’s a good time to stop and evaluate each team’s changes now that minicamp practices are beginning to pick up.

So here’s a unique question. Instead of focusing on our own teams, we’re complementing a rival’s pickup, either in the 2023 draft or through free agency:

Maybe it’s envy, but I really like the Panthers’ decision to move up for Bryce Young. The former Alabama star gives Carolina the best long-term situation at quarterback of the four NFC South teams. If Young lives up to the hype, the Panthers will be in position to succeed for years to come. — Matt Urben, Falcons Wire

Perhaps this counts for two moves, but the Atlanta Falcons made sure to keep the dominant right side of their offensive line intact by extending tackle Kaleb McGary and guard Chris Lindstrom. Both hog mollies turned in career years this past season, as they combined to relinquish a mere 28 pressures. — Anthony Rizzuti, Panthers Wire

I really liked seeing the Falcons pick running back Bijan Robinson. He’s a game-changing presence on offense not just for his rare abilities as a runner, but his refined skills as a receiver, too. Even if he doesn’t see a heavy workload he’s going to make the most of every opportunity to get that offense on track. Atlanta doesn’t have a quarterback (yet), but Robinson is going to be a big part of the solution for them as they look to get on track. — John Sigler, Saints Wire

The Saints needed a quarterback, and they got one in Derek Carr. News of Carr’s demise has been greatly exaggerated by fans and media, and in the right setup, he could prove to the NFL that he’s an upper-level quarterback who can be a contributing force under center. — River Wells, Bucs Wire

