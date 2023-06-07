NFC South roundtable: Favorite free agent additions for each team

This week we exchanged a series of questions and answers with the managing editors at Falcons Wire (Matt Urben), Panthers Wire (Anthony Rizzuti), and Bucs Wire (River Wells) to best scout out the NFC South and gauge the New Orleans Saints’ chances at a division title in 2023, which would end the team’s two-year playoff drought.

Today’s topic: which free agent pickup was our favorite for each team we cover? Here are our thoughts on the Saints, Falcons, Panthers, and Bucs:

AP Photo/Emilee Chinn

Free safety Jessie Bates III is a welcome, albeit expensive addition to the secondary. The Falcons are paying Bates $16 million per year, which the team never would have been able to afford without a two-year roster purge. His playmaking ability (14 career interceptions) should bring out the best in both cornerback A.J. Terrell and safety Richie Grant. — Matt Urben, Falcons Wire

Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

With names such as Miles Sanders, Adam Thielen and DJ Chark hopping onboard, much of the praise for Carolina’s free-agent activity has gone to the offense. But their best addition could be safety Vonn Bell, who is solid against the pass and the run and brings a much-needed dose of leadership to the unit. His presence should also allow fellow safety Jeremy Chinn to utilize his versatility and play closer to the line of scrimmage as part of the new 3-4 base. — Anthony Rizzuti, Panthers Wire

New Orleans Saints

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Carr is the easy choice, but I really like running back Jamaal Williams for this team. He’s known for his dynamic running ability with the Detroit Lions last year, but before that he was Aaron Rodgers’ go-to sidekick on passing downs. He can hang back in pass protection with the best of them and brings surprisingly-effective receiving ability. If Alvin Kamara misses time with a suspension, Williams is more than capable of stepping in for him at running back. — John Sigler, Saints Wire

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Ryan Neal was one of the Pro Football Focus All-Pros in 2022 and played great in lieu of safety Jamal Adams in Seattle. The Bucs got an immediate starter for a cheap one-year deal in Neal, and he’ll look to do some damage on the rest of the NFC South alongside S Antoine Winfield Jr. — River Wells, Bucs Wire

