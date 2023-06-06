NFC South roundtable: Expectations for each team in 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the NFC South last season with an 8-9 record, but all four teams were in the mix. The Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers each finished 7-10. So, which team is the favorite going into the 2023 season?

To find out, we teamed up with the managing editors at Saints Wire (John Sigler), Panthers Wire (Anthony Rizzuti) and Bucs Wire (River Wells) to compare notes and see how each team stacks up.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Atlanta Falcons

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

After two straight 7-10 seasons, the Falcons went out and signed Jessie Bates, Calais Campbell, David Onyemata, Bud Dupree and Kaden Elliss. These additions should help improve Atlanta’s secondary and defensive line, two of the team’s weakest units in 2022. On offense, the Falcons added dynamic running back Bijan Robinson to what was already one of the top rushing attacks in the NFL.

The team’s biggest question mark is quarterback Desmond Ridder. Even with average play at the quarterback position, though, Atlanta appears to have done enough to end its five-year postseason drought. I like the Falcons to finish 10-7 in 2023. — Matt Urben, Falcons Wire

Advertisement

[lawrence-related id=114965,114956,114941,114931,114918,114883,114873]

New Orleans Saints

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints can’t settle for anything less than double-digit wins and a division title leading to a playoff berth. They talked up Dennis Allen as a coach who can keep the team together and compete in the postseason; they’ve said similar things about quarterback Derek Carr since working hard to recruit him.

If Carr underperforms and Allen leaves people second-guessing his game management decisions each week while spiraling towards another losing record, massive changes need to follow. There must be consequences if the Saints don’t meet the expectations they’ve publicly set for themselves. — John Sigler, Saints Wire

Advertisement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Quarterback is always the biggest swing when it comes to a team, and the Bucs have serious questions. Baker Mayfield was perhaps the worst quarterback in the NFL during his stint in Carolina, but his short Rams tenure gives hope. Kyle Trask, on the other hand, is a raw and unproven prospect who could have to step into a starting role despite rarely being active last year. On top of that, the offensive line is unproven and is being moved around and the defensive line is filled with players trying to prove their worth (Logan Hall, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka) and first-year rookies (Calijah Kancey).

This Bucs team is talented, but reports that they are too talented to be bad may be hopeful. With an oft-criticized Todd Bowles at head coach and unknowns across the board, the Bucs could be in for a top-ten pick in 2023. Alternatively, if everything pans out, the team could surprise — just don’t count on it. — River Wells, Bucs Wire

Advertisement

Carolina Panthers

(David Eulitt/Getty Images)

It’s fair to say that the Panthers will, at the very least, top last year’s win total. They were able to finish at 7-10 despite going through a 2-7 start, an in-season head-coaching change and a nauseating carousel of substandard passers.

Now, they’ll be headed into the 2023 campaign with a qualified (and incredibly impressive) coaching staff and a revamped offense led by No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. Plus, their defense—even in the transition to a 3-4 base—should take another step forward with the likes of Brian Burns, Derrick Brown and Jaycee Horn each inching closer to varying degrees of relevance. — Anthony Rizzuti, Panthers Wire

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire