NFC South roundtable: Who will be the division’s MVP?

A three-time NFL Most Valuable Player just left the NFC South—and, unsurprisingly, he was the Most Valuable Player of the NFC South for as long as he was in it. So, who’s going to step up and lay claim to the honor now?

Here are our managing editors’ picks for the division’s MVP in 2023.

Bucs Wire: QB Derek Carr

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

QB Derek Carr enters the NFC South as its best quarterback in 2023, and he has a relatively weak division to prove it. He had a rough go of things at the end of last year, but he is still a talented and capable quarterback and a change of scenery in New Orleans could bring out the best of him in his debut year in the division. He could do some big things in 2023, so he’s my pick.

— River Wells

Falcons Wire: QB Derek Carr

It pains me to give the nod to Derek Carr, but he’s the obvious choice here. In a division with so much uncertainty, having the most established QB should be a major advantage for the Saints this season.

— Matt Urben

Panthers Wire: QB Derek Carr

Since the NFL is a quarterback-driven league, the safe bet—of course—is to pick a quarterback here. And while being the best quarterback in the NFC South at the moment is like being the nicest guy in prison, there has to be an answer and that’s Derek Carr . . . at least for now. Until Bryce Young and/or Desmond Ridder prove otherwise (because Baker Mayfield won’t), Carr is the division’s top passer and has a strong enough roster around him to lead the New Orleans Saints to a first-place finish.

— Anthony Rizzuti

Saints Wire: QB Derek Carr

Okay, this has to be Carr, right? I’m glad we’re all on the same page here. The Saints have worked hard to get him, and they’ve put in the work to help him succeed with more weapons and some familiar faces in the receiving corps. If their defense can continue to play at a high level and the offensive line returns to form, Carr could have his best performance in years.

— John Sigler

