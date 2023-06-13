NFC South roundtable: Who will be the division’s MVP?

The NFC South used to be the division of quarterback stability, but with Drew Brees, Matt Ryan, Cam Newton and Tom Brady out of the picture, things are wide open going into 2023. All four teams will enter Week 1 with a different starting quarterback than they had last season.

In our latest NFC South roundtable, our four editors give their picks for the division’s MVP in 2023.

Saints Wire: QB Derek Carr (Saints)

Okay, this has to be Carr, right? I’m glad we’re all on the same page here. The Saints have worked hard to get him, and they’ve put in the work to help him succeed with more weapons and some familiar faces in the receiving corps. If their defense can continue to play at a high level and the offensive line returns to form, Carr could have his best performance in years. — John Sigler

Panthers Wire: QB Derek Carr (Saints)

Since the NFL is a quarterback-driven league, the safe bet—of course—is to pick a quarterback here. And while being the best quarterback in the NFC South at the moment is like being the nicest guy in prison, there has to be an answer and that’s Derek Carr . . . at least for now. Until Bryce Young and/or Desmond Ridder prove otherwise (because Baker Mayfield won’t), Carr is the division’s top passer and has a strong enough roster around him to lead the New Orleans Saints to a first-place finish. — Anthony Rizzuti

Bucs Wire: Derek Carr (Saints)

QB Derek Carr enters the NFC South as its best quarterback in 2023, and he has a relatively weak division to prove it. He had a rough go of things at the end of last year, but he is still a talented and capable quarterback and a change of scenery in New Orleans could bring out the best of him in his debut year in the division. He could do some big things in 2023, so he’s my pick. — River Wells

Falcons Wire: Derek Carr (Saints)

It pains me to give the nod to Derek Carr, but he’s the obvious choice here. In a division with so much uncertainty, having the most established QB should be a major advantage for the Saints this season.

— Matt Urben

