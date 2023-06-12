NFC South roundtable: Who will be the division’s coach of the year?

All four head coaches in the NFC South have something to prove this year. Todd Bowles led Tampa Bay to a division title in 2022, but the Buccaneers barely limped to the playoffs with an 8-9 record.

The Falcons haven’t been above .500 at any point since Arthur Smith was hired in 2021, and Saints head coach Dennis Allen must prove he can be more than just a great defensive coordinator. Panthers head coach Frank Reich is looking to reestablish himself after being fired by the Colts last season.

In our latest roundtable discussion, our four NFC South managing editors give their picks for the division’s coach of the year in 2023.

Bucs Wire: Frank Reich (Panthers)

Frank Reich is going to be a big improvement over previous Panthers HC Matt Rhule. He’s done a good job assembling some staff, and while I don’t think Carolina wins the division, I believe he’ll get the Panthers in fighting shape and impress in his first year with the team. — River Wells

Panthers Wire: Frank Reich (Panthers)

The New Orleans Saints still boast one of the NFL’s top defenses. They allowed the fifth-fewest yards per game (314.8) and the ninth-fewest points per game (20.3) in 2022. And now that they have a decent enough quarterback in Derek Carr, the Panthers could have a lot to deal with on both sides of the ball when they clash with head coach Dennis Allen and crew. — Anthony Rizzuti

Saints Wire: Frank Reich (Panthers)

I’m also annoyed that Frank Reich has strolled into the division with the best chances of succeeding. He’s got a better roster than the one he left with the Indianapolis Colts and his choice of the rookie quarterbacks. There will be some growing pains but it’ll become clear right away that he’s the best head coach in this division. — John Sigler

Falcons Wire: Frank Reich (Panthers)

Even though they should have hired Steve Wilks in my opinion, the Panthers are set up for success with Frank Reich tutoring No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. Reich didn’t deserve to be replaced by Jeff Saturday, and he rightfully gets another shot with a talented roster in Carolina. If the Falcons make a run to the postseason. Arthur Smith could be in the mix as well. — Matt Urben

