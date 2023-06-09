NFC South roundtable: Choosing favorite moves from division rivals

It’s time to spread the love around the (kinda) contentious NFC South.

Join us and our managing editors—River Wells of Bucs Wire, Matt Urben of Falcons Wire and John Sigler of Saints Wire—as we each pick our favorite offseason move from our divisional foes.

Bucs Wire: Signing Derek Carr (Saints)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints needed a QB, and they got one in Derek Carr. News of Carr’s demise has been greatly exaggerated by fans and media, and in the right setup, he could prove to the NFL that he’s an upper-level quarterback who can be a contributing force under center.

— River Wells

Falcons Wire: Trading up to draft Bryce Young (Panthers)

Maybe it’s envy, but I really like the Panthers’ decision to move up for Bryce Young. The former Alabama star gives Carolina the best long-term situation at quarterback of the four NFC South teams. If Young lives up to the hype, the Panthers will be in position to succeed for years to come.

— Matt Urben

Panthers Wire: Extending Kaleb McGary and Chris Lindstrom (Falcons)

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Perhaps this counts for two moves, but the Atlanta Falcons made sure to keep the dominant right side of their offensive line intact by extending tackle Kaleb McGary and guard Chris Lindstrom. Both hog mollies turned in career years this past season, as they combined to relinquish a mere 28 pressures.

— Anthony Rizzuti

Saints Wire: Drafting Bijan Robinson (Falcons)

I really liked seeing the Falcons pick RB Bijan Robinson. He’s a game-changing presence on offense not just for his rare abilities as a runner, but his refined skills as a receiver, too. Even if he doesn’t see a heavy workload he’s going to make the most of every opportunity to get that offense on track. Atlanta doesn’t have a quarterback (yet), but Robinson is going to be a big part of the solution for them as they look to get on track.

— John Sigler

