NFC South roundtable: Breaking down the biggest free agent losses for every team

The 2023 offseason hasn’t just been all about new additions — quite a bit of talent has left the NFC South this spring, so we polled the managing editors at Falcons Wire (Matt Urben), Panthers Wire (Anthony Rizzuti), and Bucs Wire (River Wells) for their choice of each team’s biggest departure.

Here’s how the New Orleans Saints’ losses stack up among their peers and rivals after a lot of talented veterans hit the road this offseason (with many of them staying in the division, annoyingly):

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons didn’t lose many players in free agency, but former second-round pick Isaiah Oliver signed with San Francisco. While Oliver never quite lived up to his draft status, he was the team’s top nickel corner over the last two seasons. Atlanta signed former Lions cornerback Mike Hughes as a replacement for Oliver. — Matt Urbe, Falcons Wire

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers didn’t lose much in free agency. Plus, whatever was lost was promptly upgraded. But they are without a power back, thanks to D’Onta Foreman’s departure to Chicago. Although Carolina got themselves what they hope to be a three-down runner in Miles Sanders, they don’t have a smash to his dash out of the backfield. — Anthony Rizzuti, Panthers Wire

New Orleans Saints

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

It has to be defensive tackle David Onyemata, who has been the Saints’ only really impactful interior defensive lineman the last few years. He’s solid against the run but stands out most as a pass rusher, and they’re going to miss him. That doesn’t mean they should have overpaid to match the Atlanta Falcons’ offer, but Onyemata was a very important part of their defense and it won’t be easy to pick up his slack. — John Sigler, Saints Wire

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Murphy-Bunting isn’t a top corner in the league, but he offered experience at the slot corner position and had prior chemistry with the rest of the secondary. Murphy-Bunting likely wouldn’t have been missed if Tampa Bay had gotten a slot corner high up in the draft, but they didn’t — as a result, the team is still trying to figure out who to stick in the slot, and his departure continues to leave a hole in the secondary. — River Wells, Bucs Wire

