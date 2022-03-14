NFC South reacts to Tom Brady’s return to Buccaneers

Just when things started to look up for the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, seven-time Super Bowl-champion Tom Brady announced that he will be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 after a brief retirement.

Brady, who turns 45 in August, will be under center for his 23rd NFL season. As you would expect, the rest of the NFC South is less than thrilled about the Bucs getting the band back together.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

*summed up the rest of the non-Saints NFC South's feelings https://t.co/6pkXAXZq6r — TheSaintsWire (@TheSaintsWire) March 14, 2022

The entire NFC rn https://t.co/C8fpg0Zo2u — Sports Dudes (@SportsDudes1) March 14, 2022

Lord knows y’all done been thru enough https://t.co/qVKjX003KT — window seat on the spaceship (@Carey1313) March 14, 2022

A tweet by the Panther summed up the rest of the NFC South’s feelings about Tom Brady coming back https://t.co/9cz6Bwt4Dd — Touchdown Wire (@TheNFLWire) March 14, 2022

If anyone shouldn’t be surprised by a #TB12 comeback, it’s the Falcons. Right? https://t.co/ZYh5J2tryD — Eddie Kenny (@eddiekenny) March 14, 2022

Y’all still have Matt Rhule as a HC. Tom coming back isn’t the reason the Panthers won’t be in the playoffs next season. https://t.co/0p8lSzwmx8 — Not a REAL fan 🤷🏽 (@watiwant2be) March 13, 2022

Your qb is Sam darnold… y’all never had a chance anyways… https://t.co/xBdP1p5JEM — AJ McElroy~ (@mackle_roy) March 13, 2022

Predicting the Falcons offense after free agency

Story continues

Predicting what the Falcons’ starting offense could look like next season with a few free-agent additions. https://t.co/CZ9n5uWIqt — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) March 13, 2022

Falcons 2022 salary cap hits for each player

Over the past week, the Atlanta Falcons freed up over $23 million in salary cap space for the 2022 season. https://t.co/w1vG6KEeot — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) March 13, 2022

1

1