NFC South reacts to Tom Brady’s return to Buccaneers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Urben
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Just when things started to look up for the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, seven-time Super Bowl-champion Tom Brady announced that he will be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 after a brief retirement.

Brady, who turns 45 in August, will be under center for his 23rd NFL season. As you would expect, the rest of the NFC South is less than thrilled about the Bucs getting the band back together.

Predicting the Falcons offense after free agency

Falcons 2022 salary cap hits for each player

1

1

Recommended Stories