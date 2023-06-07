The NFC South Primer: Second-year breakout candidates

It’s very hard to predict what’s going to happen in the NFC South, but Bucs Wire, Panthers Wire, Saints Wire and Falcons Wire teamed up to try and do just that for the 2023 season. We’re introducing the NFC South Primer, where the four Wire sites team up to get you ready for the wildcard that is the NFC South in 2023.

Every iteration will tackle a different question, and for this installment, each editor picks a favorite free-agent addition that their team made in free agency so far in 2023.

In this iteration, the Wire editors offer a prediction for their team’s second-year breakout player.

The Bucs will be waiting to see if DT Logan Hall can show some big progress in year two. Hall has gained playing weight and will likely serve as the 3-4 DE across from new Bucs rookie Calijah Kancey, and Todd Bowles and his defensive staff will hope to see him take a jump in 2023 and be a big contributor on the defensive side of the ball. — River Wells, Bucs Wire Editor

Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu was solid in his rookie campaign. He played in every single one of Carolina’s 1,016 offensive snaps and allowed just six sacks. He should be even better with that year of experience under his belt. — Anthony Rizzuti, Panthers Wire Editor

We saw some good things out of CB Alontae Taylor in a part-time role last year, but he’s gearing up to win a starting job from CB Paulson Adebo and develop into one of the game’s better defensive backs. He broke up 8 passes without allowing a touchdown pass last year and should only improve with more experience. — John Sigler, Saints Wire Editor

Ridder wasn’t great last season when he stepped in for Marcus Mariota, however, he kept his head above water and improved during each of his four starts. Playing in a QB-friendly system with a dominant running game to lean on, Ridder could surprise a lot of people this season. The former Cincinnati standout showed good chemistry with rookie WR Drake London, and let’s not sleep on the return of TE Kyle Pitts. — Matt Urben, Falcons Wire Editor

