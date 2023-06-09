The NFC South Primer: Favorite rival moves

It’s very hard to predict what’s going to happen in the NFC South, but Bucs Wire, Panthers Wire, Saints Wire and Falcons Wire teamed up to try and do just that for the 2023 season. We’re introducing the NFC South Primer, where the four Wire sites team up to get you ready for the wildcard that is the NFC South in 2023.

Every iteration will tackle a different question, and for this installment, each editor picks a favorite free-agent addition that their team made in free agency so far in 2023.

In this iteration, the Wire editors pick their favorite offseason move from a divisional rival.

River Wells, Bucs Wire Editor: Saints adding QB Derek Carr

The Saints needed a QB, and they got one in Derek Carr. News of Carr’s demise has been greatly exaggerated by fans and media, and in the right setup, he could prove to the NFL that he’s an upper-level quarterback who can be a contributing force under center.

Anthony Rizzuti, Panthers Wire Editor: Falcons re-signing Kaleb McGary (and Chris Lindstrom)

Perhaps this counts for two moves, but the Atlanta Falcons made sure to keep the dominant right side of their offensive line intact by extending tackle Kaleb McGary and guard Chris Lindstrom. Both hog mollies turned in career years this past season, as they combined to relinquish a mere 28 pressures.

John Sigler, Saints Wire Editor: Falcons picking Bijan Robinson

I really liked seeing the Falcons pick RB Bijan Robinson. He’s a game-changing presence on offense not just for his rare abilities as a runner, but his refined skills as a receiver, too. Even if he doesn’t see a heavy workload he’s going to make the most of every opportunity to get that offense on track. Atlanta doesn’t have a quarterback (yet), but Robinson is going to be a big part of the solution for them as they look to get on track.

Matt Urben, Falcons Wire Editor: Panthers moving up for Bryce Young

Maybe it’s envy, but I really like the Panthers’ decision to move up for Bryce Young. The former Alabama star gives Carolina the best long-term situation at quarterback of the four NFC South teams. If Young lives up to the hype, the Panthers will be in position to succeed for years to come.

