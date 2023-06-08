The NFC South Primer: Favorite free agency additions

It’s very hard to predict what’s going to happen in the NFC South, but Bucs Wire, Panthers Wire, Saints Wire and Falcons Wire teamed up to try and do just that for the 2023 season. We’re introducing the NFC South Primer, where the four Wire sites team up to get you ready for the wildcard that is the NFC South in 2023.

Every iteration will tackle a different question, and for this installment, each editor picks a favorite free-agent addition that their team made in free agency so far in 2023.

Safety Ryan Neal was one of PFF’s All-Pros in 2022 and played great in lieu of safety Jamal Adams in Seattle. The Bucs got an immediate starter for a cheap one-year deal in Neal, and he’ll look to do some damage on the rest of the NFC South alongside S Antoine Winfield Jr. — River Wells, Bucs Wire Editor

With names such as Miles Sanders, Adam Thielen and DJ Chark hopping onboard, much of the praise for Carolina’s free-agent activity has gone to the offense. But their best addition could be S Vonn Bell, who is solid against the pass and the run and brings a much-needed dose of leadership to the unit. His presence should also allow fellow S Jeremy Chinn to utilize his versatility and play closer to the line of scrimmage as part of the new 3-4 base. — Anthony Rizzuti, Panthers Wire Editor

Carr is the easy choice, but I really like RB Jamaal Williams for this team. He’s known for his dynamic running ability with the Detroit Lions last year, but before that he was Aaron Rodgers’ go-to sidekick on passing downs. He can hang back in pass protection with the best of them and brings surprisingly-effective receiving ability. If RB Alvin Kamara misses time with a suspension, Williams is more than capable of stepping in for him. — John Sigler, Saints Wire Editor

Jessie Bates is a welcome, albeit expensive addition to the secondary. The Falcons are paying Bates $16 million per year, which the team never would have been able to afford without a two-year roster purge. His play-making ability (14 career interceptions) should bring out the best in both CB A.J. Terrell and safety Richie Grant. — Matt Urben, Falcons Wire Editor

