The NFC South Primer: Division MVP

It’s very hard to predict what’s going to happen in the NFC South, but Bucs Wire, Panthers Wire, Saints Wire and Falcons Wire teamed up to try and do just that for the 2023 season. We’re introducing the NFC South Primer, where the four Wire sites team up to get you ready for the wildcard that is the NFC South in 2023.

Every iteration will tackle a different question, and for this installment, each editor picks a favorite free-agent addition that their team made in free agency so far in 2023.

In this iteration, the Wire editors pick who they believe will be the NFC South’s Division MVP in 2023.

River Wells, Bucs Wire Editor: QB Derek Carr

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

QB Derek Carr enters the NFC South as its best quarterback in 2023, and he has a relatively weak division to prove it. He had a rough go of things at the end of last year, but he is still a talented and capable quarterback and a change of scenery in New Orleans could bring out the best of him in his debut year in the division. He could do some big things in 2023, so he’s my pick.

Anthony Rizzuti, Panthers Wire Editor: QB Derek Carr

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Since the NFL is a quarterback-driven league, the safe bet—of course—is to pick a quarterback here. And while being the best quarterback in the NFC South at the moment is like being the nicest guy in prison, there has to be an answer and that’s Derek Carr. . . at least for now. Until Bryce Young and/or Desmond Ridder prove otherwise (because Baker Mayfield won’t), Carr is the division’s top passer and has a strong enough roster around him to lead the New Orleans Saints to a first-place finish.

John Sigler, Saints Wire Editor: QB Derek Carr

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Okay, this has to be Carr, right? I’m glad we’re all on the same page here. The Saints have worked hard to get him, and they’ve put in the work to help him succeed with more weapons and some familiar faces in the receiving corps. If their defense can continue to play at a high level and the offensive line returns to form, Carr could have his best performance in years.

Matt Urben, Falcons Wire Editor: QB Derek Carr

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

It pains me to give the nod to Derek Carr, but he’s the obvious choice here. In a division with so much uncertainty, having the most established QB should be a major advantage for the Saints this season.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire