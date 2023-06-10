The NFC South Primer: Coach of the Year

It’s very hard to predict what’s going to happen in the NFC South, but Bucs Wire, Panthers Wire, Saints Wire and Falcons Wire teamed up to try and do just that for the 2023 season. We’re introducing the NFC South Primer, where the four Wire sites team up to get you ready for the wildcard that is the NFC South in 2023.

Every iteration will tackle a different question, and for this installment, each editor picks a favorite free-agent addition that their team made in free agency so far in 2023.

In this iteration, the Wire editors pick who they believe will be the NFC South’s “Coach of the Year” in 2023.

River Wells, Bucs Wire Editor: Frank Reich

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Frank Reich is going to be a big improvement over previous Panthers HC Matt Rhule. He’s done a good job assembling some staff, and while I don’t think Carolina wins the division, I believe he’ll get the Panthers in fighting shape and impress in his first year with the team.

Anthony Rizzuti, Panthers Wire Editor: Frank Reich

Frank Reich, in collaboration with general manager Scott Fitterer, built these Panthers in his image. So if he can get them to seriously contend for the division crown, especially with a rookie quarterback and a new-look offense, he should be the favorite here.

John Sigler, Saints Wire Editor: Frank Reich

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

I’m also annoyed that Frank Reich has strolled into the division with the best chances of succeeding. He’s got a better roster than the one he left with the Indianapolis Colts and his choice of the rookie quarterbacks. There will be some growing pains but it’ll become clear right away that he’s the best head coach in this division.

Matt Urben, Falcons Wire Editor: Frank Reich

Even though they should have hired Steve Wilks in my opinion, the Panthers are set up for success with Frank Reich tutoring No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. Reich didn’t deserve to be replaced by Jeff Saturday, and he rightfully gets another shot with a talented roster in Carolina. If the Falcons make a run to the postseason, Arthur Smith could be in the mix as well.

