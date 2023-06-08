The NFC South Primer: Biggest free agency losses

It’s very hard to predict what’s going to happen in the NFC South, but Bucs Wire, Panthers Wire, Saints Wire and Falcons Wire teamed up to try and do just that for the 2023 season. We’re introducing the NFC South Primer, where the four Wire sites team up to get you ready for the wildcard that is the NFC South in 2023.

Every iteration will tackle a different question, and for this installment, each editor picks a favorite free-agent addition that their team made in free agency so far in 2023.

In this iteration, the Wire editors pick the player they think is the biggest free agency loss for their team.

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting isn’t a top corner in the league, but he offered experience at the slot corner position and had prior chemistry with the rest of the secondary. Murphy-Bunting likely wouldn’t have been missed if Tampa Bay had gotten a slot corner high up in the draft, but they didn’t — as a result, the team is still trying to figure out who to stick in the slot, and his departure continues to leave a hole in the secondary. — River Wells, Bucs Wire Editor

Carolina Panthers: RB D'Onta Foreman

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers didn’t lose much in free agency. Plus, whatever was lost was promptly upgraded. But they are without a power back, thanks to D’Onta Foreman’s departure to Chicago. Although Carolina got themselves what they hope to be a three-down runner in Miles Sanders, they don’t have a smash to his dash out of the backfield. — Anthony Rizzuti, Panthers Wire Editor

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

It has to be DT David Onyemata, who has been the Saints’ only really impactful interior defensive lineman the last few years. He’s solid against the run but stands out most as a pass rusher, and they’re going to miss him. That doesn’t mean they should have overpaid to match the Atlanta Falcons’ offer, but Onyemata was a very important part of their defense and it won’t be easy to pick up his slack. — John Sigler, Saints Wire Editor

Atlanta Falcons: CB Isaiah Oliver

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons didn’t lose many players in free agency, but former second-round pick Isaiah Oliver signed with San Francisco. While Oliver never quite lived up to his draft status, he was the team’s top nickel corner over the last two seasons. Atlanta signed former Lions CB Mike Hughes as a replacement for Oliver. — Matt Urben, Falcons Wire Editor

