NFC South preview: Can Bucs win first division crown in 14 years?

The 2021 Bucs embark on their quest for another Lombardi Trophy also in pursuit of a collateral crown, one not quite as lustrous but certainly as elusive.

An NFC South title.

A division championship represented the only glaring void on Tampa Bay’s 2020 resume. Fact is, the Bucs haven’t won the South since the Gruden era (2007). Will this be the season they snap that skid and end the Saints’ stranglehold (four consecutive titles) on the division?

Draw your own forecast as we break down the South entering the regular season.

Bucs

2020 record: 11-5 (second in South, won Super Bowl 55)

Offseason story line: Every Super Bowl starter retained for 2021

Preseason story line: Four players (including two starters) placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Nutshell: All the encouragement provided by Tom Brady and Co. at the outset of Saturday’s preseason finale in Houston (91- and 93-yard scoring drives) was partially offset by the ongoing swoon of the second-teamers. Blaine Gabbert finished the preseason with a 45.8 passer rating (13-for-27, 123 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT), while the backup quarterbacks were sacked a combined 11 times in three games. Coach Bruce Arians said he’s not concerned because he hopes the second team never has to play, but the worst-case scenarios always linger when your franchise player is 44.

Falcons

2020 record: 4-12 (fourth in South)

Offseason story line: Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith hired as coach

Preseason story line: Falcons scrambling to find dependable backup for 36-year-old quarterback Matt Ryan

Nutshell: Ryan didn’t take a snap in Atlanta’s three preseason games, with good reason. Veteran A.J. McCarron tore his ACL in the second contest, leaving a glaring void in the backup spot. How glaring? Onetime first-round pick Josh Rosen — who spent most of 2020 on the Bucs practice squad — was signed only last week and made the 53-player roster. Though All-Pro receiver Julio Jones was traded to the Titans, Ryan still has some nice weapons including receiver Calvin Ridley and rookie tight end (and former Gator) Kyle Pitts. But no noticeable upgrade was made to the run game, which ranked 28th in the NFL (95.8 ypg) in 2020.

Panthers

2020 record: 5-11 (third in South)

Offseason story line: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater traded, Jets starter Sam Darnold acquired via trade

Preseason story line: Struggling kicker Joey Slye released in favor of Ryan Santoso (acquired Thursday)

Nutshell: In his two collegiate head coaching gigs (Temple, Baylor), third-year coach Matt Rhule orchestrated masterful turnarounds in Year Two. His chances of doing it again hinge on Darnold, who mostly shined (19-for-25, 162 yards, two TDs) in the preseason finale against Steelers reserves. Darnold will have some solid weapons around him (tailback Christian McCaffrey, wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., running back Chuba Hubbard), and the defense should harass quarterbacks more consistently with edge rusher Haason Reddick (12.5 sacks in 2020) signed from Arizona to complement Brian Burns (nine sacks in 2020).

Saints

2020 record: 12-4 (first in South, lost to Bucs in NFC divisional round)

Offseason story line: Drew Brees retires, woeful salary cap situation prompts roster purge

Preseason story line: Jameis Winston wins starting quarterback job

Nutshell: Winston’s odds of becoming the latest Bucs castoff quarterback to flourish elsewhere appear favorable. He’s surrounded by a solid supporting cast (including Taysom Hill, the dude he beat out for the job) and stellar coaching staff, and presumably has learned from his volatile tenure in Tampa Bay. Look for Winston to emerge as more of a game manager than gunslinger, though his 27-year-old right arm remains one of the strongest in the NFL. The Saints’ salary cap issues cost them some key cogs (receiver Emmanuel Sanders, cornerback Janoris Jenkins, defensive end Trey Hendrickson), but talent still abounds on this roster.

