The New Orleans Saints aren’t the only NFC South team battling injuries. Multiple Atlanta Falcons went on injured reserve this week, and starting cornerback Jeff Okudah is on the mend.

We’ve got more headlines from around the division, thanks to our colleagues at Bucs Wire, Falcons Wire, and Panthers Wire. Here’s what each NFC South team is dealing with at training camp:

Falcons waive three players, place OL Ethan Greenidge on IR

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Read more here.

3 Falcons players clear waivers, revert to injured reserve list

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Read more here.

Falcons sign 4 former XFL players to roster

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Read more here.

Falcons CB Jeff Okudah could return early in season

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Read more here.

Falcons DL Calais Campbell is 'trending in the right direction'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Read more here.

LOOK: Matt Ryan shows up at Falcons training camp

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Read more here.

Panthers could sign pass rusher 'in next week or so,' opines beat reporter

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

Read more here.

Panthers will play Bryce Young in preseason opener vs. Jets

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Read more here.

Frank Reich: Deion Jones has adapted really quickly

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Read more here.

Yetur Gross-Matos: Fans say I'm not good enough

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

Read more here.

Austin Corbett impressed by Panthers' competition at guard

Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Read more here.

DT Calijah Kancey's MRI reveals no serious damage

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Read more here.

WATCH: Ronde Barber's full Hall of Fame induction speech

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Read more here.

Head to head: Where Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask stand after Week 1

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Read more here.

LT Tristan Wirfs talks position change, mental health

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Read more here.

Bucs rookie OLB Yaya Diaby adding new aspects to his game in camp

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Read more here.

HC Todd Bowles says Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask will each start a preseason game

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Read more here.

Cameron Jordan took a jab at Tom Brady in announcing Saints contract extension

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Read more here.

Dennis Allen says he 'wouldn't read too much into' Jon Gruden at Saints practice

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Read more here.

Saints say backup RB Eno Benjamin ruptured his Achilles at training camp practice

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Read more here.

Alvin Kamara embracing Kendre Miller's bravado: 'He's supposed to feel like that'

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Read more here.

Alvin Kamara suspension: How Jamaal Williams fared vs. Saints schedule

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Read more here.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire