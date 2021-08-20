NFC South news roundup: Preseason Week 2

With the first week of preseason action already in the books, we decided to take a look around the NFC South to see what the Atlanta Falcons‘ three division rivals are up to. Here’s a look at all notable signings, injuries and team news for the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers leading up to the second preseason game.

Roster moves for Week 2

(AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Cuts/Trades

Saints: WR Jake Lampman, CB Lawrence Woods, CB Prince Amukamara, LB Noah Spence, RB Stevie Scott III

Buccaneers: S Raven Greene, WR John Franklin III, OG Donell Stanley, TE De'Quan Hampton, CB Cameron Kinley, WR Josh Pearson

Panthers: WR Micah Simon, OL Matt Kaskey, FB Rod Smith, C Mike Panasiuk, LB Nate Hall, OT Greg Little (Traded to MIA)

Signings

Saints: CB Brian Mills, WR Kevin White, CB Natrell Jamerson, OL Jordan Mills, OL Caleb Benonech

Buccaneers: OT Brandon Walton, OT Jake Benzinger

Panthers: OL Marquel Harrell, DT Walter Palmore,

Injuries

Saints Michael Brown IR Adonis Alexander IR KeiVarae COVID/Reserve Brett Maher IR Kyle Murphy IR

Buccaneers Sadarius Hutcherson IR

Panthers Marquis Haynes 1 - 2 weeks Robby Anderson Undisclosed Troy Pride Jr. IR (ACL, out for season)



Saints to allow season ticket refunds for upcoming season

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

After earning the No. 1 ranking from NFL Health and Safety in 2020, the Saints will require all fans to provide proof of at least a single dose of COVID 19 vaccine or a negative test. The team will also allow for fans who refuse either category to get their first shot at the stadium before entering. The Saints received some pushback. Over 100 season ticket holders wanted refunds, although the team was also flooded with thousands of calls from fans wishing to take their spots. A refund isn't something normally offered, but the overwhelming response to those specific season ticket holders opened the door for the Saints to get loyal fans in the stadium, rather than risk those tickets being sold to away fans on the secondary market.

Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston struggling to cement starting QB job

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest storyline surrounding the Saints this offseason was who will take over for Drew Brees. All offseason, fans and experts alike, have all went back and forth between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston. However, neither took advantage of their Week 1 preseason game to cement themselves as the team's starter. Hill started strong, going for 63 yards on his first drive, but was then completely undone on his second and third drives after some misplaced passes and gaffes by the running backs. Winston also suffered at the hands of his running backs due to a quick fumble by ex-Falcons RB Devonta Freeman. Winston did manage to showcase his abilities on his final few drives after completing consecutive passes of 26 and 33 yards before connecting on an eight-yard score. However, neither quarterback was able to create much separation in their battle to take over for Brees.

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich growing and learning

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Byron Leftwich and Tom Brady are entering their second year together in Tampa Bay. Even after the pair won the Super Bowl in their first year together, the Former Falcons QB and current Buccaneers offensive coordinator, says he is growing and learning while working with Brady.

Leftwich even gave praise to how Brady see's the field differently than others. Brady's ability to make snap judgments has been a hallmark of his career thus far. Even as he inches closer to age 45, Brady still reads the field as fast as anyone.

Bucs HC Bruce Arians lays out plans for starters

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

More and more we are seeing teams elect to not play their starters in the preseason and using joint practices as a measuring stick instead. The Falcons sat all starters in their Week 1 game against the Titans and used their joint practices with the Dolphins as a point of evaluation. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians chose to play starters for only a handful of snaps in Week 1, but may save them for the preseason finale in Week 3.

While playing starters isn't a part of his plan for Week 2, the bye week between preseason Week 3 and Week 1 of the regular season could prompt Arians to play his starters for a significant amount of time.

Antonio Brown kicked out of practice after fight

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

While joint practices can be beneficial for the teams participating, the intense competition of guys trying to make the roster can push players to their boiling points. Thursday's joint practice between the Titans and Bucs was no different. On five occasions players have to be separated, with the biggest name being wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown and Titans cornerback Chris Jackson came together after a play where Brown wanted a flag for illegal contact. Punches were thrown after Brown removed the helmet of Jackson. Brown was kicked off the practice field before returning later on to participate in 7-on-7 drills.

Matt Rhule believes Panthers are significantly better after Week 1

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Not only did the Panthers and Colts face off for their first preseason game of the year, but the pair conducted joint practices in the days leading up to the game. Despite losing their Week 1 matchup, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule believes his team has seen significant improvement in the shared time with the Colts.

Indianapolis may have "won" the first joint practice, but Rhule made sure to return the favor on the second day.

Indianapolis defeated Carolina 21-18 in the preseason opener.

Panthers, Ravens conduct joint practices

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

A week after partaking in joint practices with the Colts, the Panthers are now onto the Ravens. Carolina will play host to Baltimore this weekend and will look to end the Ravens' historic preseason run of 19 consecutive wins. Despite a limited receiving core with injuries to DJ Moore and Robby Anderson, Rhule hasn't ruled out the idea of playing Sam Darnold. Rhule wants to give some reps to his young quarterback in order to get better acclimated to the team's offensive weapons. However, the absence of Moore and Anderson opens up the door for rookie receiver Terrace Marshall to build a connection with Darnold.

