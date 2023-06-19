NFC South news roundup: Latest on Bryce Young, Panthers free agency rumors

Mandatory minicamps have shuttered around the NFL, so it’s a good time to check out the other teams in the NFC South and see how they’re all progressing through their offseason — not just the New Orleans Saints, who we talk about every day, but their rivals in the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers, as well as the neighboring Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here’s what’s being written about every team at Panthers Wire, Falcons Wire, and Bucs Wire:

NFL insider praises Panthers for development of Bryce Young

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Former Panthers beat writer Jonathan Jones praised Carolina for throwing Young into the fire right away, allowing the first overall pick every opportunity to learn on the job and develop into the player they envisioned when drafting him.

Panthers expected to sign another edge rusher this summer

The Athletic’s Panthers beat writer expects Carolina to sign another pass rusher before training camp, and every option is open to them with ample salary cap space. Maybe a free agent like Jadeveon Clowney, Yannick Ngakoue, or Robert Quinn ends up in Carolina.

Panthers have NFL's 2nd-most salary cap space following mandatory minicamp

Carolina ranks second-best in the league with more than $26.4 million in salary cap space, meaning they can sign just about any free agents they wish. The question is whether they ought to — just because they can, doesn’t necessarily mean they should.

Former Panthers S Tre Boston to host national home-renovation show

This is a cool story — ex-Panthers safety Tre Boston and his wife Cierra will host a reality series for the Weather Channel in which they and their crew work around the clock to rebuild homes that have been damaged by severe weather, which Boston described as “a rewarding experience.”

Drake London says Falcons can 'sense the hype in the locker room'

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Few teams have added as many new pieces this offseason as Atlanta, but it remains to be seen how many upgrades the Falcons actually acquired. For his part, former first-round wide receiver Drake London is excited to have the extra help.

Falcons announce dates for 12 open training camp practices

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons were the first team to announce their training camp dates, including a dozen practice sessions open to fans. They’ll first host fans at IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch on July 27.

Falcons fans puzzled after team signs kicker to 3-year deal

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons signed former Minnesota and Kent State kicker Matthew Trickett to a three-year deal after he tried out at minicamp, fresh off the heels of a long-term extension with Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo. It left many fans perplexed.

Six takeaways from Arthur Smith's minicamp press conference

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Smith opened up Falcons minicamp by previewing the free agents trying out for roster spots and sharing updates on players managing injuries, as well as taking stock of his roster after an eventful offseason.

Bucs fans could be 'in for a surprise' with new creamsicle throwbacks

Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David teased the “creamsicle” throwback uniforms the Buccaneers plan to wear in their Oct. 15 game with the Detroit Lions, which they last used in a 2012 game with the Saints.

Lavonte David says Devin White's emotions 'got the best of him' in offseason

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Buccaneers’ offseason has been tumultuous with the final retirement of Tom Brady (he means it this time, he promises) and a surprise trade request from linebacker Devin White. One of his veteran teammates took up for him when asked about the situation recently.

Who should be the Bucs' Ring of Honor shortlist?

The Bucs are considering new additions to their Ring of Honor, and Bucs Wire has some ideas — suggesting a couple of defensive linemen who gave the Saints a lot of trouble in their heyday.

Bucs officially sign K Rodrigo Blankenship

Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Blankenship was signed after a tryout at minicamp, putting him in a competition with Chase McLaughlin. He was a fan-favorite in college at Georgia and endeared himself to Indianapolis Colts fans for his big personality and athletic glasses, but a hip injury and dip in performance ended his run in Indy.

