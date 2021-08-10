NFC South betting preview: Maybe the Atlanta Falcons will stop blowing leads

Tom Brady won a Super Bowl in his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons are still blowing leads. Drew Brees retired after 15 seasons with the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers are, well, they’re just there.

What can we assess about each team heading into the 2021 season? Are there any futures betting options worth a grab? Let's dive in.

New Orleans Saints

Brees is gone and retired and in his place are quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill, neither of which are exactly a solid Brees replacement. After a 33 touchdown and 33 interception season behind center for the Buccaneers, Winston threw for just 11 attempts last year with the Saints.

Hill threw for a 72 percent completion last year but had just four passing touchdowns to his eight rushing touchdowns.

Pulling from Warren Sharp’s 2021 NFL preview, here’s a breakdown of the benefits of having Brees versus not having Brees last year.

Third down conversion rate

With Brees: 53 percent

Without Brees: 44 percent

Interception Rate

Brees: 1.5 percent

Winston: 3.61 percent

Hill: 2.24 percent

Sack Rate

Brees: 3.5 percent

Winston: 6.6 percent

Hill: 10.7 percent

Clearly, Brees will be missed. Here’s what we know to be true, however. This Saints team went 12-4 last year having faced the 11th toughest schedule of defenses and 6-2 in the back half of the season facing the toughest schedule of passing defenses with an injured Brees behind center and the occasional swap for Winston or Hill.

In February, Winston received eye surgery for nearsightedness and we have yet to fully see if that’s a benefit or not. We also know that Hill is a good red-zone threat having produced the second most rushing touchdowns behind running back Alvin Kamara.

This team still has all the parts of being successful, a solid offensive line, a passing back in Kamara, a wideout in Michael Thomas and a weapon in RB Latavius Murray. This team also has a stellar head coach in Sean Payton, who despite the injuries to Brees, despite facing a difficult schedule, still got this Saints team to a winning season.

Saints will have 11 games facing teams ranked in the bottom half for passing defense. Perhaps I’m a disillusioned “Jameis Forever” fan but I think under Payton, this Saints team can still be threatening.

Betting option: If Payton can get his team to the postseason without seven-time NFL passing yards leader in Brees, then this man deserves an award — Sean Payton +2500 to win AP NFL Coach of the Year.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After reading Sharp’s preview, I was wrong in thinking the Bucs were absolutely amazing last year. Turns out, their offense benefitted by playing a friendly schedule of opposing run defenses and opponent offenses. The Bucs also benefited from their opponents making bonehead mistakes like a Jared Cook fumble in the NFC divisional playoffs or the Packers kicking a field goal in the red zone down eight points in the NFC championship.

The problem with this Bucs team is they ran more and passed less on early downs. This translated to a predictable offense and the reliance of their defense. This year, the Bucs will face the toughest schedule of run defenses. Hopefully, this sparks Brady to throw early and often.

They will also face the 8th easiest schedule of offenses facing rookie QBs or QBs new to a team including Sam Darnold with the Panthers, Zach Wilson with the New York Jets, and unproven quarterbacks like Winston with the Saints.

Based on a friendly schedule and having more time to adjust with his team, I can definitely see Brady and the Bucs making back-to-back trips to the Super Bowl. Perhaps the biggest benefit they have going, this is the first team in NFL history to keep all 22 starters on offense and defense. That has to count for something.

Best bet: Tampa Bay Bucs (-185) to win NFC South.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have a new QB in Sam Darnold from the Jets. Perhaps the most startling statistic from Darnold is that he produced just 6.3 yards per pass attempt ... from a clean pocket. I’m not entirely convinced that he will be improve with the Panthers.

Was it the coaching? Was it a lack of weapons for the Jets? Or is Darnold just not that good? I’m also not sure we’ll find answers to these questions as the Panthers have a brutal schedule throughout the season as far as travel goes.

Early on, Darnold and Co. may look good playing four of their first six games at home and only twice should be underdogs. But then, the rest of the season could be rough, real rough. Midway through the season, the Panthers will have four road games in six weeks and to close, play three road games in four weeks.

I’m not convinced Darnold is the answer. He threw just nine touchdowns last season to 11 interceptions behind a vulnerable offensive line that gave up 35 sacks. This offensive line from the Panthers isn’t much better having allowed 31 sacks to Teddy Bridgewater. I’m also not convinced head coach Matt Rhule can turn this team around just yet. Perhaps we will see a big jump next year, but I have low expectations for 2021.

Betting option: Season win total UN 7.5 (-105).

Atlanta Falcons

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but the Falcons could be ... good?! I’ll go with maybe. I talk about Matt Ryan in my Prop Shop video so instead I’ll look to who can benefit from Ryan potentially having a good season: wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Ridley has improved his targets, receptions and his yardage. With Julio Jones now with the Tennessee Titans, Ridley has an opportunity to shine. He had eight games last season with 100+ receiving yards. In the Prop Shop video, I mentioned how new head coach Arthur Smith loves play-action and how Ryan is most successful using play-action. Well, so is Ridley with a 14.7 YPA and 62 percent success rate.

The Falcons' defense needs to improve and with Dan Quinn no longer in the picture, there is hope. Atlanta is expected to face the 11th easiest schedule of offenses and the 7th easiest schedule of passing offenses.

For the sake of all Falcons fans out there, I hope this year is the first year of the turnaround with little to none blown leads.

Betting options: Calvin Ridley OVER 1350.5 receiving yards (-115); I’d like to bite on Atlanta +235 to make playoffs, but I’d also still like to enjoy my NFL season and not curse at the television every Sunday; just like Sean Payton, if Arthur Smith can help this team to a winning season and help Ryan produce some outstanding numbers, sure, let’s put him in the conversation for Coach of the Year (+1600).

