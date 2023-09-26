NFC quarterbacks ranked by Total QBR after Week 3

Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season is in the books, and it was an embarrassing showing for Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears, who were blown out 41-10 by the Kansas City Chiefs.

When evaluating quarterback play, a trusted metric is ESPN’s Total QBR rating, which does more than take into account statistics. Because, as we know, stats can lie.

According to ESPN, Adjusted Total Quarterback Rating (QBR) “values the quarterback on all play types on a 0-100 scale adjusted for the strength of opposing defenses faced.”

So where does Fields and other NFC quarterbacks, including the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, Lions’ Jared Goff and Packers’ Jordan Love, rank following Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season?

Here’s how the 17 NFC quarterbacks stack up:

Justin Fields, Bears

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 21.0

Week 3 recap

Fields and the Bears were defeated by the Chiefs, 41-10, on Sunday. Fields completed 11-of-22 passes for 99 yards with one touchdown, one interception and was sacked three times. He added 11 carries for 47 yards.

Bryce Young, Panthers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 34.9

Week 3 recap

Young was sidelined by an ankle injury suffered in Week 2. Andy Dalton got the starting nod in his place.

Desmond Ridder, Falcons

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 36.0

Week 3 recap

Ridder and the Falcons were defeated by the Lions, 20-6, on Sunday. Ridder completed 21-of-38 passes for 201 yards with zero touchdowns and one fumble. He was sacked six times.

Sam Howell, Commanders

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 43.2

Week 3 recap

Howell and the Commanders were defeated by the Bills, 37-3, on Sunday. Howell completed 19-of-29 passes for 170 yards with four interceptions. He added one rush for 18 yards and was sacked nine times.

Andy Dalton, Panthers

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 43.6

Week 3 recap

Dalton and the Panthers were defeated by the Seahawks, 37-27, on Sunday. Dalton, starting place of an injured Bryce Young, completed 34-of-58 passes for 361 yards with two touchdowns. He added two carries for 11 yards and was sacked three times.

Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 44.2

Week 3 recap

Hurts and the Eagles defeated the Buccaneers, 25-11, on Monday Night Football. Hurts completed 23-of-37 passes for 277 yards with one touchdown, two interceptions and was sacked once. He added 10 carries for 28 yards and a score.

Daniel Jones, Giants

USA Today Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 46.6

Week 3 recap

Jones and the Giants were defeated by the 49ers, 30-12, on Thursday Night Football. Jones completed 22-of-32 passes for 137 yards with one interception. He was sacked twice.

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 50.6

Week 3 recap

Carr and the Saints were defeated by the Packers, 18-17, on Sunday. Carr completed 13-of-18 passes for 103 yards with one touchdown and was sacked three times. Carr exited the game with a shoulder injury, where he was replaced by Jameis Winston.

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 52.2

Week 3 recap

Mayfield and the Buccaneers were defeated by the Eagles, 25-11, on Monday Night Football. Mayfield completed 15-of-25 passes for 146 yards with one touchdown, one interception and one fumble. He was sacked twice.

Matthew Stafford, Rams

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 56.8

Week 3 recap

Stafford and the Rams were defeated by the Bengals, 19-16, on Monday Night Football. Stafford completed 18-of-33 passes for 269 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He was sacked six times.

Kirk Cousins, Vikings

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 59.5

Week 3 recap

Cousins and the Vikings were defeated by the Chargers, 28-24, on Sunday. Cousins completed 32-of-50 passes for 367 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He added one rush for 10 yards and was sacked four times.

Joshua Dobbs, Cardinals

Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 61.2

Week 3 recap

Dobbs and the Cardinals defeated the Cowboys, 28-16, on Sunday. Dobbs completed 17-of-21 passes for 189 yards with one touchdown and was sacked twice. He added six carries for 55 yards.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 65.2

Week 3 recap

Prescott and the Cowboys were defeated by the Cardinals, 28-16, on Sunday. Prescott completed 25-of-40 passes for 249 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He added three carries for 24 yards and was sacked twice.

Geno Smith, Seahawks

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 68.5

Week 3 recap

Smith and the Seahawks defeated the Panthers, 37-27, on Sunday. Smith completed 23-of-36 passes for 296 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He was sacked twice.

Jordan Love, Packers

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 69.2

Week 3 recap

Love and the Packers mounted a comeback win, 18-17, over the Saints. Love completed 22-of-44 passes for 259 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He added nine carries fro 39 yards and was sacked once.

Jared Goff, Lions

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 70.8

Week 3 recap

Goff and the Lions defeated the Falcons, 20-6, on Sunday. Goff completed 22-of-33 passes for 243 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Brock Purdy, 49ers

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 78.8

Week 3 recap

Purdy and the 49ers defeated the Giants, 30-12, on Thursday Night Football. Purdy completed 25-of-37 passes for 310 yards with two touchdowns and one fumble. He was sacked twice.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire