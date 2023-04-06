NFC QB power rankings: Bears' Justin Fields cracks Top 5

NFC QB Power Rankings: Fields cracks Top 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL runs through its quarterbacks. A dynamic QB can elevate an entire franchise, and feels like a necessity to win a Super Bowl. The Bears feel like they’ve got a good one in Justin Fields, but how does he stack up compared to the rest of the conference? Scroll on to see how we rank all the QBs in the NFC:

NO. 16: SAM HOWELL - COMMANDERS

There's just not enough tape to really judge Howell, so he's tacked on the end. He's played in one game and completed 11-19 passes for 169 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

NO. 15: DESMOND RIDDER - FALCONS

Ridder didn’t play much in his rookie season, so there’s not a ton to evaluate. What we did see wasn’t anything special. We’ll see if he takes a step in his second season.

NO. 14: JORDAN LOVE - PACKERS

Aaron Rodgers has made it clear he intends to play for the Jets, so we’re putting Love on the list. Like Ridder, we haven’t seen him play much, and what we have seen hasn’t been great. Love has played in 10 games over the past two seasons, and has completed just 60% of his passes with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

NO. 13: ANDY DALTON - PANTHERS

The Panthers are going to pick a QB at the top of this year’s draft, so Dalton won’t be on this list next month. He’s a reliable backup though, and if something happens to the Panthers rookie he can be trusted to keep the team in games.

NO. 12: BAKER MAYFIELD - BUCCANEERS

Like Dalton, there’s a chance Mayfield is replaced by a rookie. If he isn’t the Bucs hope he plays more like 2018-2020 Mayfield (61.9%, 3,705 yards/season, 25 TDs/season, 14.3 INTs/season) than 2021-2022 Mayfield (60.3%, 2586.5 yards/season, 13.5 TDs/season, 10.5 INTs/season)

NO. 11: DANIEL JONES - GIANTS

Jones hasn’t had much to work with over his Giants career, but he hasn’t exactly elevated the play of his teammates either. Jones does add value as a great playmaker with his legs, and as a QB who does not turn the ball over often.

NO. 10: BROCK PURDY - 49ERS

Purdy went from Mr. Irrelevant to NFL star in a matter of months, simply because he couldn’t stop winning. Most assumed the 49ers were doomed when multiple injuries forced Purdy into the starting lineup last season. Instead, his steady play helped the team rattle off five wins to end the season, and a trip to the NFC Championship game.

NO. 9: JARED GOFF - LIONS

When the Rams traded Goff to the Lions, the perception was that he was a descending QB in the league. Instead, he had a resurgence leading the way in Detroit. Goff reliably got the ball into his playmakers’ hands, didn’t make many mistakes and put together one of his best seasons in years.

NO. 8: KIRK COUSINS - VIKINGS

Cousins has put up big numbers throughout his Vikings career, but he’s had a penchant for throwing interceptions in big moments, too. Cousins quieted some talk that he choked in big games last year, when he put together a great 31-39 for 273 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions line against the Giants in the playoffs.

NO. 7: GENO SMITH - SEAHAWKS

Smith revitalized his career in his first season leading the Seahawks, and helped everyone in Seattle forget about Russell Wilson. His 69.8% completion rate led the league and his ability to run for first downs kept defenses honest. But Smith fizzled towards the end of the year, and so did the Seahawks’ surprising season.

NO. 6: DEREK CARR - SAINTS

Carr has established himself as a reliable veteran in the league, despite only leading the Raiders to one postseason appearance. He’s this high on the list since he’s played at a solid level, consistently, for a long time.

NO. 5: JUSTIN FIELDS - BEARS

Fields emerged as one of the most exciting players in the NFL last year, regardless of position, with his sensational rushing attack. He proved he has one of the best deep balls in the league, too. Now he needs to show he can do it consistently, and win, to climb the list.

NO. 4: DAK PRESCOTT - COWBOYS

Prescott appeared to be on his way to becoming one of the best QBs in the NFL, but he took a step back last season. He tied for the league lead with 15 interceptions, despite playing in only 12 games. His longer history of playing well nudges him ahead of Fields, but Fields could overtake him this year.

NO. 3: KYLER MURRAY - CARDINALS

Everything about the Cardinals season was a dumpster fire last year, including Murray’s disappointing play. Things got worse when he tore his ACL. Before last year’s letdown, Murray was a phenom and one of the top playmakers in the NFL. If Murray is able to recover well from his ACL injury, there’s no reason to believe that he can’t regain his form and prove 2022 was a fluke.

NO. 2: MATT STAFFORD - RAMS

Over the course of his Lions career, the question was does Stafford not have what it takes to win it all? Or are the Lions just the Lions? One season in Los Angeles proved, yes, Stafford has championship stuff in addition to a huge arm. The Rams hope he’s healthy again, after multiple injuries ruined his 2022 campaign.

NO. 1 JALEN HURTS - EAGLES

The addition of A.J. Brown was apparently all Hurts needed to emerge as one of the best QBs in the league. Hurts is equally dangerous through the air as he is running the ball and presents opposing defenses with a multitude of problems. He was sensational in the Super Bowl and was narrowly outdueled by Patrick Mahomes, the best in the biz. Hurts finished second to Mahomes in MVP voting, too. Hurts should be a superstar for years to come.

