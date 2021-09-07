NFC predictions: How each team will finish this season

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp pulls in a pass on the first day of training camp at UC Irvine on July 28. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Here's a quick look at the predicted order of finish for every NFL team in the NFC this season:

NFC West

Rams coach Sean McVay instructs players in front of starting quarterback Matthew Stafford during the first day of training camp at UC Irvine on July 28. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

1. Rams: The addition of QB Matthew Stafford is huge for the Rams, but they were hoping to give him a running game at last. With Cam Akers hurt, time for Sony Michel to step up.

2. San Francisco 49ers: Ravaged by injuries last season, the 49ers are relatively healthy again. Rookie quarterback Trey Lance is waiting in the wings to replace Jimmy Garoppolo.

3. Seattle Seahawks: Russell Wilson to DK Metcalf is a potent fantasy football connection, and Bobby Wagner is fantastic, but Seahawks need to return to production in playoffs.

4. Arizona Cardinals: Arizona has some of the league’s most exciting players in Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins. Now, that needs to translate into wins.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott gestures before a preseason game against the Houston Texans on Aug. 21. (Michael Ainsworth / Associated Press)

1. Dallas Cowboys: With Dak Prescott leading the offense, Dallas drafted a club-record eight defensive players in hopes of balance.

2. Washington: With the NFL’s second-ranked defense and the seasoned Ryan Fitzpatrick, this team could surprise some people.

3. Philadelphia Eagles: Philadelphia rolls the dice with an unproven second-year QB, Jalen Hurts, and a converted rugby player at left tackle.

4. New York Giants: Saquon Barkley is coming off reconstructive knee surgery, and the Giants once again struggling to get the offensive line right.

NFC North

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 28. (Adrian Kraus / Associated Press)

1. Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers, the returning league MVP, gave Green Bay heartburn this offseason but he’s back ... behind a patchwork offensive line.

2. Minnesota Vikings: Two playoff wins since 2014 means the pressure is on coach Mike Zimmer and GM Rick Speilman. Running back Dalvin Cook is outstanding.

3. Chicago Bears: Rookie quarterback Justin Fields is exciting, but the Bears first are going with Andy Dalton’s experience. Defense dropped off sharply last season.

Story continues

4. Detroit Lions: No doubt Detroit will miss Matthew Stafford, although Jared Goff could surprise some people. Goff and offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn have something to prove.

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass against the Houston Texans during a preseason game on Aug. 28. (Eric Christian Smith / Associated Press)

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tom Brady is in his second year in the Bucs offense, and the team is getting all its starters back. Lots of weapons on this offense.

2. New Orleans Saints: Drew Brees is retired and the door is open for Jameis Winston to prove himself. Will receiver Michael Thomas come back in top form?

3. Atlanta Falcons: Trading places: Coach Arthur Smith went from Tennessee to Atlanta, and All-Pro receiver Julio Jones went from Atlanta to Tennessee.

4. Carolina Panthers: Quarterback Sam Darnold gets a fresh start, and he has one of the league’s most versatile backs in Christian McCaffrey. The offensive line is shaky.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.