NFC power rankings: Records aside, who are the top-5 teams through the first five games?

We are five weeks through the 2020 NFL regular season and there are just four remaining undefeated teams.

In the AFC, Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans and ‘Big Ben’s’ Pittsburgh Steelers are ahead of one-loss Kansas City, Baltimore, Buffalo and Cleveland. In the NFC, the newest member of the Madden 99 club Russell Wilson and the 5-0 Seattle Seahawks as well as Aaron Rogers and the Green Bay Packers (4-0) lead the way.

Wins and losses determine rankings, but that doesn’t always mean the “better team won.”

Danny Kelly, NFL writer and reporter for The Ringer, joined the latest Talkin’ Seahawks Podcast with host Joe Fann to dish out his top teams in the National Football Conference:

Seahawks

Packers

Rams

Buccaneers

Saints

“The Bucs and the Saints to me are very much -- I can take them or leave them. But I do think they’re both better than the [Chicago] Bears. I think the [Arizona] Cardinals and [Carolina] Panthers are kind of like a tier below… I would not pick them to go to the playoffs over those two teams.”

Here are the actual standings: Seattle (5-0); Green Bay (4-0); Los Angeles Rams (4-1); Chicago (4-1); New Orleans (3-2); Arizona (3-2); Tampa Bay (3-2); Carolina (3-2); Dallas (2-3); San Francisco (2-3); Philadelphia (1-3); Detroit (1-3); Washington (1-4); Minnesota (1-4); Atlanta (0-5); and New York Giants (0-5).

The NFC is a whirlwind: Mitchell Trubisky was benched as a 3-0 starter; Tom Brady is now in Tampa; Jared Goff may be the most underrated quarterback in the NFL; and the worst division in all of the NFL (NFC East) may make the playoffs with a losing record.

Will these rankings change over time? Likely. The Seahawks and Packers won’t play one another during the regular season, but it sure seems like the two are on a crash course for late in the postseason (again).

