NFC Postseason Picture (So Far)

Halfway through the NFL season, there is a considerable difference between the teams that are believed to represent with the NFC in January, and those watching the games on the couch. From No. 1 to the sixth seed, here are the top teams in the NFC.

1. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL and the top team in the NFC. The team is led by head coach Kyle Shanahan, son of Super Bowl-winning coach Mike Shanahan and former Tom Brady back-up Jimmy Garoppolo. Rookie defensive end Nick Bosa boaster a stout defense. Finding a weak point on the 49ers is like finding a needle in a haystack.

2. Green Bay Packers

First-year head coach Matt LaFleur inherited a Hall of Fame quarterback in Aaron Rodgers when he took this job. However, the strength of the Packers this year has been another Aaron. Running back Aaron Jones has established himself as one of the best running backs in the game. Unlike previous seasons, the supporting cast around Aaron Rodgers has allowed him to take a step back and only don the cape and tights every now and then.

3. New Orleans Saints

Usually when a team loses their starting quarterback for an extended period of time, the team struggles. Not the Saints, however. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (No. 5), won all five starts replacing longtime Saints QB Drew Brees as he recovered from an injured thumb. Combined with a stout defense and exciting skilled players on offense, New Orleans hopes to rebound from a heartbreaking championship game loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

4. Dallas Cowboys

Holding the same record as the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas holds the top spot in the NFC East because of a blowout victory over the Eagles earlier this season. Talentwise, Dallas is one of the sports most skilled teams. The issue has been a tough schedule and a really bad loss against the lowly New York Jets. The Cowboys, when playing at their best, are just as good as any other team in the NFL. The goal is now to see the team play their best week-after-week.

5. Seattle Seahawks

This team should really be renamed "The Russell Wilson Show." Wilson is making his case as the Most Valuable Player in the NFL and is living up to the big contract extension he received during the off-season. Outside of Wilson, running back Chris Carson helps move a tough running attack and head coach Pete Carroll looks to add another title to his illustrious coaching career.

6. Minnesota Vikings

Last season was a disappointing one for the Minnesota Vikings. After signing quarterback Kirk Cousins to a large contract, the team failed to qualify for the postseason. This year, it looks to make up for lost time, as Cousins and the rest of the offense can score with any team in the league. Defensively, the team is without a specific superstar but is made up of a bunch of good and solid players, meaning there is no weak part any offense can exploit.