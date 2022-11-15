NFC Playoff Standings: 49ers holding No. 7 seed after Week 10

The 49ers held their place as the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff standings after the dust settled on a wild Week 10. They’re a long way from punching a ticket to the dance though.

While the Eagles and Vikings have separated themselves from the pack, there’s a giant cluster after the top two seeds, and Philadelphia’s loss to Washington on Monday Night Football could make the NFC playoff picture even more interesting down the stretch.

The win for the Commanders also kept them nipping at San Francisco’s heels. They moved to 5-5, just a half game back of the 49ers for the final playoff spot.

Here’s a quick look at the playoff standings:

1. Eagles (8-1)

2. Vikings (8-1)

3. Seahawks (6-4)

4. Buccaneers (5-5)

5. Giants (7-2)

6. Cowboys (6-3)

7. 49ers (5-4)

8. Commanders (5-5)

9. Packers (4-6)

10. Falcons (4-6)

11. Cardinals (4-6)

This is typically the point of the year where teams start separating themselves, but in the NFC it’s still virtually anyone’s game for the final two Wild Card spots. A couple of hiccups could flip the board around dramatically, so playing good football down the stretch will be paramount for San Francisco.

With two games left against the Cardinals, and single games left against the Seahawks, Commanders and Buccaneers, the 49ers will have tons of chances to establish themselves as something more than a fringe playoff team.

