NFC playoff scenarios heading into Week 18
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons.
Before the Raiders and Chiefs kicked off Saturday, there were tributes to Damar Hamlin.
The Rams' disappointing season ends Sunday with a game in Seattle, a victory knocking the Seahawks out of the playoff picture.
Jalen Hurts has been listed as questionable, but the Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl quarterback will reportedly start against the Giants in a must-win scenario on Sunday
The NFL’s personnel notice Friday revealed that the Patriots had suspended punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones. The suspensions reverted to Dec. 31. Both players were moved from injured reserve to reserve/suspended. Since then, some details have emerged as to the reasons. Bailey had returned to practice from injured reserve Dec. 21, and he [more]
Brock Purdy, who entered the season as the 49ers' third quarterback, has saved the team's season while bringing a hint of his own swagger to the gridiron.
NFL owners on Friday approved a resolution that could result in the AFC Championship Game being played at a neutral site later this month. If any one of three scenarios happens, then NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will choose the site of the game. If it comes to that, the game won’t be played in Indianapolis. [more]
Kyle Shanahan recalls one moment when he started to feel comfortable with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy under center.
Greg Papa identified the most impressive trait that Brock Purdy has shown as the 49ers' starting quarterback.
Originally scheduled for new tuf in 2024, the Lions moved installation up to this month once it became unlikely they would host a home playoff game
Odds for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's next team include the Arizona Cardinals. Yes, the Arizona Cardinals.
There were playoff ramifications with Bills-Bengals not being played.
The Chiefs’ teammates can set NFL single-season records during Saturday’s game against the Raiders.
The Browns sent home Jadeveon Clowney on Friday, a day after he criticized the Browns’ coaching staff and admitted he refused to play on anything other than third downs during the Ravens game in Week 15. “We just want volunteers, not hostages,” defensive end Myles Garrett said Friday, borrowing a Mike Tomlin line, when asked [more]
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.
The Mets are "very frustrated" with the Carlos Correa talks about finalizing his contract.
Hillis airlifted to local hospital in Florida
TCU tried to convince Max Duggan to stay, but his instincts to turn pro were solidified after a phone call
The Eagles host the Giants in Week 18 with a chance to earn the NFC's top seed for the playoffs. Here are our predictions.
The 2022 Bears season has reached the finish line. Justin Fields' season is over. A critical offseason is on the horizon. Naturally, the overreactions were flowing as the Bears look toward 2023.