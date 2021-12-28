NFC playoff scenario: How the Eagles can earn a postseason berth in Week 17

A week after holding the defending Super Bowl champions to 0 points in a win over the Buccaneers, the Saints cleared another playoff hurdle for the Eagles, falling to the Dolphins 20-3 on Monday Night Football.

New Orleans losing creates a playoff scenario where Philadelphia can clinch a wild card berth as early as Sunday if a few possible things happen.

Here’s your Week 17 playoff scenarios for the Eagles.

Eagles defeat Washington on the road

The Washington Football Team will have the bulk of their roster back for this rematch, but they could be mentally done after giving up 50+ points to the Cowboys.

An Eagles win sets off the Week 17 clinching scenario.

Vikings lose to the Packers at Lambeau Field

The 7-8 Vikings head to Green Bay to face the 12-3 Packers on the road in a game that could give the home team a first-round bye, while Minnesota can officially be eliminated with a loss.

49ers defeat Texans on the road

Houston has been playing well and they’re coming off a Week 16 upset of the Chargers, while the 49ers could be without Jimmy Garoppolo after he suffered a thumb injury in the Week 16 loss to the Titans.

Panthers defeat the Saints

New Orleans is reeling after falling to the Dolphins on Monday night, and a Panthers upset would put the Eagles that much closer to a playoff birth.

