NFC playoff race: Which games matter for 49ers in Week 13?

The 49ers’ Week 12 win over the Vikings did wonders for their. place in the NFC playoff hunt. They went from outside the postseason up to No. 6 and now they’re just one game behind the Rams for the No. 5 seed.

It’s a fascinating race for postseason spots in the NFC though because outside the division leaders, no teams have taken a real grasp on a spot. There are seven teams within one game of the No. 7 seed, and the 49ers haven’t separated themselves from that group.

That makes Week 13 an important one long-term for the 49ers with a slew of teams playing games that could ultimately push them out of the hunt and drop the number of clubs San Francisco has to fend off down the stretch.

The 49ers have to win in Seattle, first and foremost. There’ll be some value in watching the scoreboard as we enter the final third o the season. A Saints loss to the Cowboys got the week off to a good start for the Red and Gold, here are the Sunday games that matter for San Francisco around the NFL:

Buccaneers (8-3) at Falcons (5-6)

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The odds are slim that the Buccaneers are going to be in position where they matter to the wild card minded 49ers. The Falcons very much matter for San Francisco. They’re in the group of teams that could be a factor in the back end of the playoff race, so losses for them are good for the 49ers.

Prediction: Atlanta’s five wins have come against the Jets, Giants, Jaguars, Dolphins and Saints. They’ve not beaten a good team yet. Tampa should roll.

Cardinals (9-2) at Bears (4-7)

Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

This one could go either way from a 49ers perspective. A division rival losing would certainly be helpful, but a Bears loss would ostensibly knock them out of the playoff chase. At this point with the 49ers so far back in the division, a Bears loss would be the preferable of two positive outcomes for San Francisco.

Prediction: Two of Chicago’s four wins have come against the Lions, and their Thanksgiving victory over Detroit snapped a five-game losing skid. They’re not good. Kyler Murray’s return should make this an easy win for an Arizona club coming off a bye week.

Story continues

Vikings (5-6) at Lions (0-10-1)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota is the best of the teams behind the 49ers, and another loss for them would be huge for San Francisco’s playoff chances. That’s especially true with the 49ers now owning the tiebreaker over the Vikings. Every 49ers fan should also be a Lions fan on Sunday.

Prediction: A lot of signs point to a Lions win here. It’s a division game. They played Minnesota tough on the road in Week 5. Detroit had extra days off after playing Thursday, and Minnesota is banged up after a tough loss to the 49ers. That said, the Vikings will win because they’re better.

Giants (4-7) at Dolphins (5-7)

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants are in the same spot as the Bears as far as the 49ers are concerned. More losses in the back of the NFC playoff hunt means good news for San Francisco. This one is especially key since the Dolphins are inconsequential to the 49ers’ playoff chances.

Prediction: The Dolphins have hit a stride where they’ve won four games in a row while allowing just 11.5 points per game. Three of those victories came against bad teams, but that’s what this Giants club is, especially with starting QB Daniel Jones out. Miami should roll.

Eagles (5-7) at Jets (3-8)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

There aren’t a lot of teams in the NFL more confusing than Philadelphia. Put them in the Bears and Giants category with an eighth loss putting them on the ropes. Plus, rooting for Robert Saleh is fun.

Prediction: The Jets stink. Eagles by a million.

Jaguars (2-9) at Rams (7-4)

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

This one is pretty self-explanatory. If LA loses and the 49ers win, the 49ers are the No. 5 seed in the NFC.

Prediction: The Jaguars stink. Rams by a million.

Washington (5-6) at Raiders (6-5)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Washington somehow is the No. 7 seed in the NFC. Another L for them puts a little space between the No. 7 spot and the 49ers at No. 6.

Prediction: Picking the Raiders is risky, but their offense should be able to run Washington out of their oversized Roomba of a stadium.

1

1