NFC playoff race: Which games matter for Bears in Week 13?

The Chicago Bears might be 4-7, but they’re still in the thick of the NFC playoff race for that final wild-card spot, where Chicago is only one game back.

The Bears need to worry about taking care of business over the final six weeks if they stand any chance of sneaking into the postseason. But they’re also going to need some help around the league.

Here’s a look at the games that will have an impact on the current NFC wild-card situation for that final playoff spot.

Washington (5-6) at Raiders (6-5)

The Washington Football Team are the current recipients of that final wild-card spot, but it’s far from secure as there are seven other teams either tied or within one game of them. Washington will battle a banged-up Raiders team on the road, but this is certainly a winnable game. If Washington wins, they maintain the seventh seed.

Prediction: The Raiders are down a slew of weapons for Derek Carr and facing a surging Washington secondary, but I’m rolling with Las Vegas in a close one.

Vikings (5-6) at Lions (0-10-1)

The Vikings are right in the thick of things in the NFC wild-card race, where they occupied that seventh seed a couple of weeks ago. Luckily, they get the winless Lions this week. If the Vikings win and Washington loses, Minnesota jumps back into that seventh seed.

Prediction: While division games are often unpredictable, the Lions haven’t won a game this season, even against the Bears, who practically handed them an opportunity for a win last week. The Vikings should cruise to an easy victory.

Buccaneers (8-3) at Falcons (5-6)

The Falcons are currently the second team out of a playoff spot behind the Vikings, and a win would go a long way in helping them keep pace with Minnesota and Washington or a loss drop them. It certainly doesn’t help that they’re facing the third-seeded Bucs.

Prediction: While the Bucs have hit a bit of a bump in the road recently, this is the perfect setup for a bounce-back game for Tampa Bay against a struggling Falcons team.

Eagles (5-7) at Jets (3-8)

Philadelphia is the current 10th seed and is the third team out of a playoff spot, but they’ve played an extra game than the three teams ahead of them. It sounds like the Eagles will be without Jalen Hurts, which means it’ll be Gardner Minshew getting the starting nod.

Prediction: Even without Hurts, this is a game that the Eagles should win.

Giants (4-7) at Dolphins (5-7)

The Giants are the only other 4-7 team and get the edge over the Bears given their conference record as the current 13th seed. If New York wins, they stay one game out of a postseason spot and ahead of Chicago. This is certainly a winnable game for New York.

Prediction: The Giants are without Daniel Jones and facing a talented Dolphins defense. This is a game that Miami should win.

Cardinals (9-2) at Bears (4-7)

The Bears are still just one game out of a playoff spot, but it doesn’t help that they’re facing the top-seeded Cardinals. Chicago is down several key starters in Justin Fields, Allen Robinson and Akiem Hicks, while Arizona is getting back Kyle Murray and DeAndre Hopkins. If the Bears were to pull off an upset and a slew of other playoff contenders were to lose, they’d be right back in the thick of things.

Prediction: The Cardinals are getting back Murray and Hopkins and have been virtually unstoppable this season. Arizona wins and it’s not even close.

