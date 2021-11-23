NFC playoff race: Are the Falcons still in the hunt?

Despite what your eyes may tell you, the Atlanta Falcons are still firmly in the NFC playoff race following their 25-0 loss to the Patriots on Thursday night. Of the Falcons’ seven remaining games, five are against NFC opponents, and only two of those teams are currently in a playoff spot.

Let’s check out the updated NFC playoff standings entering Week 12.

NFC South Standings

(7-3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5) New Orleans Saints (5-6) Carolina Panthers (4-6) Atlanta Falcons

If the Falcons hadn’t blown so many games already this season, they would’ve had a chance to compete with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the top of the division. The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers have both struggled lately and will each play Atlanta one more time. The toughest game remaining for the Falcons appears to be Week 13, when the Buccaneers come to town for their second divisional matchup.

NFC Conference Standings

(9-2) Arizona Cardinals

(8-3) Green Bay Packers (7-3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) Dallas Cowboys

(7-3) Los Angeles Rams (5-5) New Orleans Saints (5-5) Minnesota Vikings

(5-5) San Francisco 49ers (5-6) Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) Carolina Panthers (4-6) Washington Football Team (4-6) Atlanta Falcons (3-7) New York Giants (3-7) Chicago Bears (3-7) Seattle Seahawks (0-9-1) Detroit Lions

Games to Watch for Week 11

*Bolded is team the Falcons want to see win

Bills @ Saints – TNF

Buccaneers @ Colts

Eagles @ Giants

Panthers @ Dolphins

Vikings @ 49ers

Seahawks @ Football Team – MNF

This is where tiebreakers play against Atlanta. Losses to the Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers have put the Falcons two games back, despite only having one less win than both the Eagles and Panthers. Luckily, Atlanta will see Carolina again, but the team needs to openly root against the Eagles for the remainder of the way. However, this becomes difficult as Philadelphia still has to play Washington twice, a win by either team hurts Atlanta due to tiebreaking losses.

The Eagles’ remaining opponents are the Football Team (twice), the Giants (twice), the Cowboys and the Jets. As for the Football Team, they take on the Cowboys (twice), the Eagles (twice), the Giants, the Raiders, and the Seahawks.

