NFC Playoff Picture: Where the Seahawks stand going into Week 11

The Eagles finally lost their first game of the year last night to the Commanders. However, thanks to their win over the Vikings earlier this year they still retain the top seed in the NFC. As for the Seahawks, they lost to the Buccaneers yet still hold the conference’s No. 3 seed. However, there’s only one game separating them and No. 4 seeded Tampa and now the Bucs hold a head-to-head tiebreaker. If the season ended today, Seattle would host the Cowboys at Lumen Field in the wild card round.

Here’s what the updated NFC playoff picture looks like going into Week 11.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)

2. Minnesota Vikings (8-1)

3. Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5)

5. New York Giants (7-2)

6. Dallas Cowboys (6-3)

7. San Francisco 49ers (5-4)

In the hunt

8. Washington Commanders (5-5)

9. Green Bay Packers (4-6)

10. Atlanta Falcons (4-6)

