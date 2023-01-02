NFC playoff picture: Where the Eagles stand after Week 17 loss to the Saints

Pressure bust pipes and the Eagles have some soul-searching to do after falling to 13-3 on the season after a 20-10 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Philadelphia is still in a good position for the coveted No. 1 seed – they needed to defeat the New York Giants in order to clinch the NFC East. An Eagles win over the Giants would secure both the division title, a first-round bye, AND a home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

With the injury news surrounding Avonte Maddox and Lane Johnson, that potential Wild Card weekend bye is now crucial for postseason success.

Dallas (12-4) now trails Philadelphia by 1/2 a game overall after the Cowboys’ Thursday night win over Tennessee.

Here’s your updated NFC playoff picture ahead of Week 18.

1. Philadelphia Eagles 13-3 • 1st NFC East -- Clinched Playoffs

The bad loss has made an otherwise enjoyable season feel sour going down the stretch.

Philadelphia (13-3) can clinch the NFC East and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC with a win vs. Giants OR 49ers loss vs. Cardinals AND Cowboys loss at Commanders

2. San Francisco 49ers 12-4 • 1st NFC West -- Clinched Division

After a walk-off win over the Raiders, the 49ers (12-4) can clinch the No. 1 overall seed with: a win vs. the Cardinals AND an Eagles loss vs. Giants

3. Minnesota Vikings 12-4 • 1st NFC North -- Clinched Division

The Vikings were hammered by the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. As the NFC North winner, Minnesota will finish no lower than 3rd in the NFC.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8-8 • 1st NFC South

The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South and the fourth overall seed in the NFC.

5. Dallas Cowboys 12-4 • 2nd NFC East -- Clinched Playoffs

Cowboys (12-4) clinch the NFC East and No. 1 seed in the conference with a win at the Commanders AND Eagles loss vs. Giants AND a 49ers loss vs. the Cardinals.

6. New York Giants 9-6-1 • 3rd NFC East

The Giants are returning to the postseason for the first time since 2016, and are locked into the sixth seed.

We’ll find out later in the week about the status of prominent starters for Week 18.

7. Seattle Seahawks 8-8 • 2nd NFC West

The Seahawks (8-8) can clinch the 7th and final playoff spot with a win vs. the Rams AND a Packers loss vs. Lions.

