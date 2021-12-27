NFC playoff picture: Where the Eagles stand entering Week 17

After battling adversity for most of the season, the Eagles are now clearly in the thick of the NFC playoff race and will control their own destiny over the next two weeks.

If Philadelphia defeats Washington and Dallas over the next two weeks, they’ll be in and only concerned about seeding. The Eagles no longer need any help, but they can ill-afford to suffer a loss to Washington in Week 17.

After losses by San Francisco and Minnesota over the weekend, Philadelphia also no longer needs any help from a tie-breaker standpoint, and Nick Sirianni holds all the cards as a rookie coach.

Here’s an updated look at the NFC playoff picture heading into Week 17.

NFC East standings

1. Dallas Cowboys 11-4

2. Philadelphia Eagles 8-7

3. Washington Football Team 6-9

4. New York Giants 4-11

NFC playoff picture

NFC playoff picture

1 – Green Bay Packers (12-3)

2 – Dallas Cowboys (11-4)

3 – Los Angeles Rams (11-4)

4 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4)

5 – Arizona Cardinals (10-5) — Wild card

6 – San Francisco 49ers (8-7) — Wild Card

7 – Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) — Wild Card

In The Hunt

8 – New Orleans Saints (7-7)

9 – Minnesota Vikings (7-8)

10 – Atlanta Falcons (7-8)

11 – Washington Football Team (6-9)

Week 17 impact

Thanks to the Titans defeating the 49ers and the Rams winning over the Vikings, Philadelphia is now in control of their own destiny heading into Week 17. The Eagles can scoreboard watch all they like, but the pressure simply rests in getting two wins over the next two weeks.

Philadelphia also could clinch a playoff birth this week if several scenarios happen.

Eagles win Week 17 at Washington

Vikings lose Week 17 at Packers

Saints lose Week 17 vs. Panthers … OR … Saints lose Week 16 vs. Dolphins (Week 16 Monday Night Football) AND 49ers beat Texans in Week 17.

Such a scenario would relieve the pressure of having to defeat the Cowboys in Week 18.

