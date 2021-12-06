NFC playoff picture: Where the Eagles stand entering Week 14 of NFL season

The Eagles will enter the bye week on a winning streak after a dominant performance over the Jets in Week 13.

The 33-18 win, coupled with several losses by NFC teams around the league has set Philadelphia up to control their own destiny in the hunt for the 6th or 7th seed in the Wild Card scenario.

The 49ers suffered an upset to the Seahawks, while the Vikings lost to the Lions on a last-second touchdown. The Falcons and Saints losing as well helped lessen the sting from an embarrassing loss to the Giants in Week 12.

Here’s your Eagles playoff outlook heading into the bye week.

NFC East Standings

Dallas Cowboys — 8-4

Washington Football Team — 6-6

Philadelphia Eagles — 6-7

New York Giants — 4-8

It’s the NFC East, so Philadelphia was never totally out of it, but the Giants’ loss made things harder, with an ascending Washington Football Team playing well down the stretch.

The Eagles will finish the season with a matchup against Washington, the Giants, Washington again, and the season finale against the Cowboys.

NFC playoff picture

Nfl Cards Game L A Rams At Arizona Cardinals

Current playoff seedings

1 Arizona Cardinals (10-2)

2 Green Bay Packers (9-3)

3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3)

4 Dallas Cowboys (8-4)

5 Los Angeles Rams (8-4)

6 Washington (6-6)

7 San Francisco 49ers (6-6)

Teams in the hunt

8 Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)

9 Minnesota Vikings (5-7)

10 Carolina Panthers (5-7)

11 Atlanta Falcons (5-7)

12 New Orleans Saints (5-7)

Remaining schedule for NFC playoff hopefuls

Washington will face the Cowboys, Eagles, Cowboys, Eagles, and Giants to finish.

The Vikings will face the Steelers, Bears, Rams, Packers, and Bears to finish.

The Falcons will face the Panthers, 49ers, Lions, Bills, and Saints to finish.

The Saints will face the Jets, Buccaneers, Dolphins, Panthers, and Falcons.

The 49ers will face the Bengals, Falcons, Titans, Texans, and Rams.

