NFC playoff picture: Where Bears stand after Week 12 win

Where Bears sit in NFC playoff picture after Week 12 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears took a step towards an NFC playoff spot with a road victory over the hapless Lions in Week 12.

The win moved the Bears to 4-7 this season and has them tied with the New York Giants in the NFC playoff standings. Both teams currently sit a game behind the 5-6 Minnesota Vikings for the seventh and final NFC playoff spot.

If the NFC playoffs began next week, the Bears would be far from the bracket. However, Minnesota's spot is hardly secure -- they are tied with the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints at 5-6. The Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers also remain in the mix at 5-7 -- a half-game better than Chicago and New York in the standings.

Elsewhere in the conference, the Arizona Cardinals were on a bye this weekend, but still are the top seed in the NFC and the conference with a 9-2 record.

The Seattle Seahawks (3-7) face the Washington Football Team (4-6) on Monday night in a contest that will further impact the Bears' playoff positioning heading into Week 13.

Check out the current playoff picture below after Sunday's games.

NFC Standings

Playoff picture

No. 1: Arizona Cardinals (9-2)

No. 2: Green Bay Packers (9-3)

No. 3: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3)

No. 4: Dallas Cowboys (7-4)

No. 5: Los Angeles Rams (7-4)

No. 6: San Francisco 49ers (6-5)

No. 7: Minnesota Vikings (5-6)

Outside looking in

No. 8: Atlanta Falcons (5-6)

No. 9: New Orleans Saints (5-6)

No. 10: Philadelphia Eagles (5-7)

No. 11: Carolina Panthers (5-7)

No. 12: Washington Football Team (4-6)

No. 13: New York Giants (4-7)

No. 14: Chicago Bears (4-7)

No. 15: Seattle Seahawks (3-7)

No. 16: Detroit Lions (0-10-1)