NFC Playoff Picture: How Week 15 games affected 49ers

The 49ers can only go up in the NFC playoff standings, but their opportunity to climb was dashed by the Vikings 39-36 overtime win over the Colts on Saturday. Movement in the standings isn’t the only thing worth following for the 49ers down the stretch though, as evidenced by the outcomes of the NFL’s Week 15 slate.

Here’s a quick look at the updated playoff picture:

1. Eagles (13-1)

2. Vikings (11-3)

3. 49ers (10-4)

4. Buccaneers (6-8)

5. Cowboys (10-4)

6. NY Giants (8-5-1)

7. Commanders (7-6-1)

8. Seahawks (7-7)

9. Lions (7-7)

With the Giants’ 20-12 victory over the Commanders on Sunday night, they jumped over Washington to the No. 6 seed, which means they’d face the 49ers in the first round while Washington heads to Minnesota to face the Vikings.

The other interesting twist is the scorching hot Lions pulling into a tie with the Seahawks and knocking on the door of a postseason berth. At 1-6 Detroit looked dead in the water, and now they’ve won six of seven and they’re firmly in the mix to be a factor come mid-January.

How those last few spots shake out will be interesting for San Francisco given the various challenges each team presents. With three games to go there are a slew of outcomes that could alter the 49ers’ postseason path. By the end of the season they could conceivably be facing any of the teams currently sitting at six and below.

While the intrigue over whether the 49ers will make the postseason is now gone, the bevy of outcomes as to their seeding and who they’ll play will make the end of this season a fascinating one to follow for San Francisco.

