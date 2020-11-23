NFC playoff picture, Week 11: Saints in sole possession of the No. 1 seed

The New Orleans Saints took care of their business against the Atlanta Falcons this week, and it’s left them in control of the top seed in the NFC playoff picture — for now. It’s up to New Orleans to keep up the pace and hold onto it down the stretch.

Only one team has been eliminated from the playoffs so far, and that’s the lowly New York Jets over in the AFC. There are a few long shots in the NFC like the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers, but the horrible NFC East is keeping all four of its bad teams in the conversation.

Here’s your playoff picture ahead of Monday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams:

NFC South: 8-2 New Orleans Saints (7-1)

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) celebrates his sack in the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

NFC West: 7-3 Seattle Seahawks (5-2)

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap (43) celebrates with defensive end L.J. Collier, center-left, after Dunlap sacked Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray late in the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 28-21. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

NFC North: 7-3 Green Bay Packers (5-2)

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard (53) recovers a fumble by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

NFC East: 3-6-1 Philadelphia Eagles (3-3)

Nov 22, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) lie on top of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) after Wentz was sacked for a safety during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Wild Card: 7-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-3)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts as he leaves the field at the end of the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Wild Card: 6-3 Los Angeles Rams (6-1)

Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Jared Goff (16) speak during warm-ups before Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Wild Card: 6-4 Arizona Cardinals (4-3)

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (41) is upended as he rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

In The Hunt: 5-5 Chicago Bears (5-3)

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, left, slips past Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith (58) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

In The Hunt: 3-7 New York Giants (3-6)

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) rushes against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of a game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

In The Hunt: 3-7 Washington Football Team (2-5)

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

In The Hunt: 3-7 Dallas Cowboys (3-5)

Nov 22, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson (94) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) in the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

