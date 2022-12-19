NFC Playoff Picture: Updated standings going into Week 16

The Seahawks were idle after their Thursday night humilation, but the rest of the NFL had a wild weekend, especially among the NFC playoff teams. The Eagles just barely beat the Bears, the Vikings pulled off the largest comeback in league history, the Cowboys lost to the Jaguars in stunning fashion and the red-hot Lions are now knocking loudly on the door for a wild card spot.

Here’s where each team stands going into Week 16.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (13-1)

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

2. Minnesota Vikings (11-3)

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

3. San Francisco 49ers (10-4)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8)

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

5. Dallas Cowboys (10-4)

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

6. New York Giants (8-5-1)

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

7. Washington Commanders (7-6-1)

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

In the hunt

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

8. Seattle Seahawks (7-7)

9. Detroit Lions (7-7)

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire