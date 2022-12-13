NFC Playoff Picture: Updated standings after Week 14

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks lost another game they should have won on Sunday, falling at home to the Panthers. That dropped their season record to 7-6 and pushed them out of the playoff picture. Meanwhile, the Eagles have already clinched a spot at the top.

Here’s the complete NFC playoff picture following Week 14.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (12-1)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

2. Minnesota Vikings (10-3)

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

3. San Francisco 49ers (9-4)

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

5. Dallas Cowboys (10-3)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

6. Washington Commanders (7-5-1)

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

7. New York Giants (7-5-1)

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

In the hunt

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

8. Seattle Seahawks (7-6)

9. Detroit Lions (6-7)

