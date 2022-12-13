NFC Playoff Picture: Updated standings after Week 14
The Seahawks lost another game they should have won on Sunday, falling at home to the Panthers. That dropped their season record to 7-6 and pushed them out of the playoff picture. Meanwhile, the Eagles have already clinched a spot at the top.
Here’s the complete NFC playoff picture following Week 14.
1. Philadelphia Eagles (12-1)
2. Minnesota Vikings (10-3)
3. San Francisco 49ers (9-4)
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)
5. Dallas Cowboys (10-3)
6. Washington Commanders (7-5-1)
7. New York Giants (7-5-1)
In the hunt
8. Seattle Seahawks (7-6)
9. Detroit Lions (6-7)